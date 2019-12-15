Let's get into some takeaways from the weekend, below.

The Nittany Lions took Friday's opener by a 4-2 score, before falling Saturday in a 3-0 shutout.

Penn State left Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena with a split this weekend, its fourth consecutive split weekend heading into a 20-day break.

The goalies have their say



If you're looking for the biggest difference makers in this week's series, look no further than the players residing in net.

In Friday's game, Penn State netminder Peyton Jones delivered a sparkling 40-save effort to give the Nittany Lions a win, despite being outshot.

Jones made 40 saves and allowed just a pair of goals. Even the goals he did surrender were unconventional, with one of them coming off the stick of Kris Myllari, a Penn State defenseman, and another coming after a Notre Dame player made contact with Jones in his crease.

Saturday night, Cale Morris, a perpetual tormenter of the Nittany Lions, turned in his own phenomenal performance in net for the Fighting Irish.

He stopped 37 Penn State shots on his way to a shutout win, despite Penn State outshooting the Fighting Irish 37-23.

The fight for pace

Every time these two teams with very different styles meet, the game seems to turn into a miniature battle to decide who will dictate the game's tempo.

Even though Notre Dame's defensive numbers aren't nearly as good as they have been over the last two years, the Irish still managed to slow Penn State down this weekend.

The opportunities on the rush — where Penn State thrives — weren't really there all weekend, as Notre Dame forced the Nittany Lions into a possession style game that doesn't often suit them well.

Biro, Sucese, Smirnov pick up the slack

Without Alex Limoges, arguably Penn State's most important player who missed the series with an upper-body injury, the Nittany Lions looked elsewhere for a line that could dictate play.

They found it in Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese and Denis Smirnov.

Though the trio connected for just one goal all weekend, it was easily the best group of forward for the Nittany Lions, generating chance after chance.

When they did, though, it was pretty.