Penn State had to endure an ugly loss first, but the Nittany Lions finally snapped what had been a befuddling nine-game losing streak at Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena to earn a road conference split this weekend. Michigan dominated Friday’s game, 4-1, before the Nittany Lions bounced back Saturday with a 3-1 win. Let’s get into some observations from the weekend, below.

Penn State celebrates a goal against Michigan last season.



Breaking the curse Penn State’s inability to win in Ann Arbor is worth describing with greater detail. This senior class had never done it, with the Nittany Lions having been outscored 44-9 over the course of a nine-game winless stretch that dated back to 2014.

The last time Penn State won at Yost, Casey Bailey scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win. Since then, Penn State had never scored more than two goals in a game there despite featuring one of college hockey’s most potent offenses. With Denis Smirnov’s empty netter in the dying moments of Saturday’s game, that streak snapped, too. Jones just about flawless in Saturday’s win Penn State didn’t take its typical path to victory on Saturday. Evan Barratt and Nate Sucese scored first-period goals, and the Lions held on for dear life the rest of the way. Fortunately for them, Peyton Jones was equal to the task. Jones made 42 saves on 43 Michigan shots Saturday, including a huge save in the dying moments to preserve the lead



Unfortunately this is the only camera angle we got, but this save by Peyton Jones is just unreal. Down and out, sticks his glove up to preserve the lead. Penn State scored into the empty net seconds later to ice it. pic.twitter.com/q5Zur88HTf — David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 8, 2019