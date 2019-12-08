Hockey: Observations from Penn State's split with Michigan
Penn State had to endure an ugly loss first, but the Nittany Lions finally snapped what had been a befuddling nine-game losing streak at Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena to earn a road conference split this weekend.
Michigan dominated Friday’s game, 4-1, before the Nittany Lions bounced back Saturday with a 3-1 win.
Let’s get into some observations from the weekend, below.
Breaking the curse
Penn State’s inability to win in Ann Arbor is worth describing with greater detail.
This senior class had never done it, with the Nittany Lions having been outscored 44-9 over the course of a nine-game winless stretch that dated back to 2014.
The last time Penn State won at Yost, Casey Bailey scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win.
Since then, Penn State had never scored more than two goals in a game there despite featuring one of college hockey’s most potent offenses.
With Denis Smirnov’s empty netter in the dying moments of Saturday’s game, that streak snapped, too.
Jones just about flawless in Saturday’s win
Penn State didn’t take its typical path to victory on Saturday. Evan Barratt and Nate Sucese scored first-period goals, and the Lions held on for dear life the rest of the way.
Fortunately for them, Peyton Jones was equal to the task.
Jones made 42 saves on 43 Michigan shots Saturday, including a huge save in the dying moments to preserve the lead
Unfortunately this is the only camera angle we got, but this save by Peyton Jones is just unreal. Down and out, sticks his glove up to preserve the lead. Penn State scored into the empty net seconds later to ice it. pic.twitter.com/q5Zur88HTf— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 8, 2019
Odd-man rushes problematic again
One of the biggest pleasant surprises early on in the season for Penn State was the way it defended in transition.
The Nittany Lions were snuffing out rush opportunities for their opponents by playing aggressive in the neutral zone.
It was a complete departure from a horrible transition defense that has plagued the Nittany Lions for years.
This weekend, Michigan’s speed seemed to overwhelm Penn State, bringing back some tough memories for Nittany Lions fans.
The Lions were constantly chasing, turning the puck over in dangerous places on the ice, and it led to a dominant Michigan performance and possibly the worst showing Penn State has produced all season.
B1G things ahead
Penn State holds a 2-point lead in the Big Ten over both Ohio State and Michigan State through 10 games of conference play.
The Nittany Lions will head to Notre Dame next week to close out the first half of their season. The Irish — defending Big Ten Tournament champs — sit six points off Penn State’s pace, but have played two fewer games than everyone else in the conference.
