For a Penn State team trying to manage its most significant roster turnover in years, a season opening series at preseason Big Ten season Minnesota was always going to be a big ask. The Gophers dispatched the Nittany Lions with relative ease, beating them 4-1 on Thursday before earning a 3-2 win on Friday despite an improved performance by Penn State. Let's get into some takeaways from the series.

Penn State forward Kevin Wall.

New Faces In Important Places

Seven newcomers graced the line chart for each game of this series, with six freshmen joining highly touted Maine transfer Tim Doherty. While none of those newbies lit the world on fire in their first showing in the blue and white, there were certainly glimpses of quality. Freshman forward Christian Sarlo found the back of the net on Friday with an assist by Jared Westcott, a fellow first-year. Freshman forward Tyler Paquette was also impressive. His 6-foot-3, 200 pound frame instantly makes him one of the most sizable players on Penn State's roster, but he showed promise with his skating as well — a combination that makes him a player to watch moving forward.



Veterans Start Season Slow

The players who figured to carry much of the offensive load for the Nittany Lions struggled to produce in their return to action. Preseason All-Big Ten honoree Alex Limoges went without a point, and was on the ice for all four of the goals scored by Minnesota on Thursday. His linemates, Doherty — who had 37 points in 34 games with Maine last season — and Sam Sternschein were also held off the scoresheet. Likewise, New Jersey Devils draft choice Aarne Talvitie, fully recovered from a knee injury that has hampered him for parts of the last two seasons, had no impact on the scoring. Penn State's defense, by far the most experienced part of a young team, struggled as well with a fierce Minnesota forecheck that feasted on sloppy passes and poor decisions.

A Net Divided

Guy Gadowsky tends to split up the playing time among his goaltenders early on in the season, and he didn't divert from that this week despite the fact that Penn State jumped right into conference play. Oskar Autio, a junior who had played eight games for the Nittany Lions in a backup role over the last two seasons, got the start on Thursday and played reasonably well, despite conceding four times. He made several eye-catching saves that kept the scoreline from looking worse, overall saving 24 of the 28 shots Minnesota sent his way. Freshman Liam Souliere started on Friday, also making a few saves that he'll add to his personal highlight reel. He conceded three goals on 27 shots, overall.

Wall-To-Wall Action