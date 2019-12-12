The Nittany Lions would pit their high flying offense and porous defense against Notre Dame’s stout defensive structure and outstanding goaltender, Cale Morris. Over the last two seasons, that’s resulted in a 2-7-1 record for the Nittany Lions against the Fighting Irish, who ended Penn State’s season in the finals of last year’s Big Ten Playoffs.

The script for Penn State’s games against Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2017-18 has taken a pretty consistent shape.

Penn State’s defense ranks in college hockey’s top third, and the Fighting Irish can’t seem to keep the puck out of their net, 40th in the country out of 60 teams with a 3.06 goals against per game average.



Morris, who almost single handedly denied Penn State a second Big Ten title last season with a 46-save showing in the championship game, has struggled so far this year, with an .890 save percentage.

The Irish have lost each of their last five games, including nonconference sweeps at the hands of Boston College and Bowling Green over the last two weekends.

“They’re a little atypical from what we’ve seen in the past,” Guy Gadowsky said Tuesday, but he’s skeptical that the Irish’s ugly defensive numbers are anything but a small-sample mirage.

“We’re preparing for the Notre Dame we know all too well,” Gadowsky added.

That includes crafting a plan for Morris. The Nittany Lions seemed to finally figure out the formula to beating him during a series at Pegula Ice Arena last season, with they got him for nine goals over the course of a game and a half before Morris was pulled.

In six games against Penn State at Compton Family Ice Arena, though, Morris owns a .942 save percentage.

In a way, the approach for the Nittany Lions against Morris is simply not to have one — to do what they always do, and not allow their difficulties against him in the past to dictate their mindset.

For Penn State, that means doing what the Lions are better than anyone at the country at: Firing shots on net.

“When we had success against him in the past, it was not because we focused on him and his game and trying to be too cute,” Gadowsky said. “It was just playing a good team quality game, and that’s what we’re going to try to do again.”

There is of course the narrative added by Penn State’s first trip to South Bend since the Fighting Irish ended their season, but the mindset around that is mixed.

Kris Myllari said he hadn’t even considered that aspect until a reporter had brought it up. Alex Limoges, though, acknowledged that last year’s loss on the Big Ten’s biggest stage might offer some extra fuel for the Nittany Lions.

“I think the players remember the atmosphere of the championship game and the fact that we came out on the short end so I don’t think we have to remind him of that,” Gadowsky said.

Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. and will air on the NHL Network, while Saturday’s game will get going at 6 p.m. and is available for streaming on nbcsports.com.

