Nate Sucese has signed a contract with the Arizona Coyotes, becoming the second Penn State senior to sign a pro deal this offseason, according to a press release from the Coyotes.

Sucese's deal is a one-year entry-level contract.

Sucese left Penn State as the program's all-time leader in goals, with 61, and points, with 140.

He led the Nittany Lions in points this season with 38, while also leading the team with 110 shots.

His 38 points ranked 15th in the nation and first in the Big Ten.

Sucese's signing follows that of Brandon Biro, who inked a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

“It was truly an honor to be able to wear the Penn State logo the last 4 years,” Sucese said in a release. “My time in Hockey Valley has been so special and I can’t thank the coaching staff, my teammates, the roar zone and the whole Penn State community enough for making it that way.”



