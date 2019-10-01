Upper 80-degree weather in State College aside, hockey season is back at Penn State.

Ahead of the Nittany Lions' international exhibition on Sunday, Guy Gadowsky and several Nittany Lions met with reporters for the program's annual media day.

Catch up on the newsworthy topics of the day, below.

Line and pairing projections

These are to be taken with a massive grain of salt, but here's what I saw from the portion of practice that the media was permitted to watch.

Forwards

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Denis Smirnov - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Connor MacEachern

Brandon Biro - Nate Sucese - Sam Sternschein

Max Sauve - Bobby Hampton (ineligible this season) - Adam Pilewicz

I did not catch freshmen Tyler Gratton or Connor McMenamin out there for line drills, but they did partake in practice.

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Evan Bell - James Gobetz

Clayton Phillips - Alex Stevens

Mason Snell - Kenny Johnson

Senior Kris Myllari did not skate at practice but was at media availability shortly thereafter.

Talvitie works toward return

Penn State's prized sophomore forward tore his ACL last season while playing for Team Finland in the World Junior Championships.

While Gadowsky said Talvitie isn't quite at 100 percent, he's progressing nicely.

He looked fast and fresh at the portion of Penn State's practice that was open to the media, scoring a pair of goals and showing off his lethal wrist shot. It was his second practice after being cleared for contact.

Talvitie, after playing mostly winger last year, will move to center this season due to his experience there in junior and his defensive reliability.

Barratt back to normal

Evan Barratt noticeably slowed near the end of last season, and had off season surgery on his injured hip.

He's back to 100 percent now, according to Gadowsky, and Barratt said he feels better than he did at this time last season.

"There's been a visible difference in his skating and in his jump," Gadowsky said. "...You can just see his body feels a lot better."

Sucese moves to the middle

Having starred on the wing for Penn State throughout the majority of his Penn State career, Nate Sucese will move to center -- along with Talvitie -- as Penn State looks to replace a pair of productive centermen in Ludvig Larsson and Chase Berger.

Sucese, another one of Penn State's more defensively reliable forwards, said he's looking forward to the role because it allows him to use his feet more.

He said he's been preparing by watching film of elite NHL centers like Jack Eichel and Steven Stamkos.

Phillips joins the blue line

Minnesota transfer and Penguins draft pick Clayton Phillips arrived at Penn State over the summer, working out at Pegula and unsure if he would be allowed to play.

Eventually, his waiver passed, and the Nittany Lions gained a dynamic puck moving defenseman. Barratt went so far as to call him a "steal."

"He's an elite skating defenseman," Gadowsky said. "I think he fits what we do extremely well."



