Connor McMenamin couldn’t tell you where he shot it, he could only tell you that it went in.

The freshman Penn State forward had picked off a Niagara pass along the right boards when he noticed he had a step on the Purple Eagles’ defense. His instincts took care of the rest, as he walked in to score a crucial third period goal that served as the game-winner for Penn State (14-6) in a 3-2 win over Niagara (4-10-3).

“I think the defensive play leading to the goal was as big as the goal,” Guy Gadowsky said. “It was a big time play.”

About 15 minutes into the third period, McMenamin’s goal seemed like the backbreaker. Surely a 3-1 deficit with under five minutes to play would demoralize the pesky-but-overmatched visitors from Niagara, right?

Wrong.

Not 30 seconds later, a puck was thrown in front of the Penn State net by Niagara’s Ryan Naumovski. It pinballed around and eventually got through Nittany Lion netminder Peyton Jones, off the skate of his own defenseman, Clayton Phillips.

“It was shocking, I’ll tell you that,” Gadowsky said. “...I”m not going to say we handled it great.”

The Nittany Lions acted as the aggressors for much of the game, controlling possession as the Purple Eagles picked spots to counter-punch in transition. But once that seemingly innocuous shot from Naumovski found its target, Penn State went into a shell.

The Nittany Lions needed a senior moment from Jones, and that’s what they got. The veteran goalie shrugged off the weird bounce that led to the Niagara goal and made big stop after big stop in the game’s final moments, finishing with 26 saves on 28 Purple Eagle shots.

“In the end, when we were poor in the third period, he was great,” Gadowsky said.

The sweat-it-out third period never seemed likely in a game the Nittany Lions looked to have in control. Nikita Pavlychev scored (3) on the power play to put Penn State up early, but Niagara’s Luke Edgerton responded to force a 1-1 deadlock heading into the first intermission.

Sam Sternschein scored shortly into second period on the power play for his 10th of the season, already a career high 20 games in. But the puck just wouldn’t go in for the Nittany Lions thereafter, until McMenamin provided the deciding tally in the third.

It was a contribution the Nittany Lions desperately needed, and perhaps a demonstration of their depth at forward.

With Alex Limoges out injured — he won’t play Saturday, either, Gadowsky said — and Aarne Talvite in Finland attending to a family matter, Penn State was missing arguably its best two-way forwards.

In stepped McMenamin, forcing a turnover and cashing it in for just his second career goal, and only the seventh goal scored by a Penn State freshman this season.

Gadowsky praised his freshmen throughout the first half of the season for their fast start, but this is the time of year where he hopes to see first year players start to grow, their comfort levels rising with college hockey’s increased speed and size.

For this group, it’ll mean creating more — and hitting the net when they do create. Penn State hit the net 36 times on 68 shot attempts Friday night.

“Coming into the second half, I think everyone’s a lot more confident in their abilities,” McMenamin said.

It showed Friday, and the Nittany Lions will look to complete the sweep Saturday at 6 p.m.