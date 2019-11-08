“He had a lot of those grade-A saves,” Penn State forward Liam Folkes said. “So, good on him. Hopefully he doesn’t do it tomorrow.”

The difference stood in the Michigan State (3-4) crease, where goaltender John Lethemon turned away shot after Penn State (6-2) shot on his way to a shutout.

The Nittany Lions fired 48 shots — a season high — on the Michigan State net and surrendered only 24 at the other end.

In a 2-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday night, it would have been difficult to ask Penn State to play any better.

All Penn State’s players could do was offer shrugged shoulders and exasperated smiles as they tried to explain a loss that was more vexing than it was concerning.

For Penn State, that’s the takeaway. Picked to finish last in the conference by the Big Ten coaches before the season, Michigan State could very well become a stain on the Nittany Lions’ resume.

But outside of simply finishing one of the litany of chances they created, there’s little the Nittany Lions feel they could have done to change the outcome.

“I think everybody felt that we were playing well but we do have to do something to change that mojo that [Lethemon] had going and we didn’t do it,” Gadowsky said.

Instead, Lethemon’s mojo lasted until the final horn — and Michigan State needed it to.

With under three minutes remaining, Evan Barratt filtered the puck from the left wing to Nikita Pavlychev on the right, who was charging onto the ice after Penn State pulled Peyton Jones.

Pavlychev one-timed the puck with his full force, but Lethemon somehow got over to make the save and preserve Michigan State’s lead.

The Spartans scored into Penn State’s empty net seconds later. Afterward, Pavlychev skated over to the endboards and leaned over into a stunned bench, where backup goaltender Oskar Autio did his best to console the big Russian forward.

“In my mind, it should have been an empty net, but [Lethemon] made a nice sliding save,” Folkes said.

You can recycle that quote for six or seven different situations where Lethemon simply would not bend.

On the other end, Jones did his best to match him as he turned in yet another excellent performance to continue his great start to the season.

Michigan State’s only even strength goal came from its star forward, Patrick Khodorenko. A shot off the endboards late in the second period came right to Khodorenko at the right post, and Jones couldn’t slide over in time to stop it.

Perhaps Penn State’s best opportunity of the game came about six minutes before then when Cole and Christian Krygier — two twins — went to the penalty box for the Spartans, giving Penn State a full two minutes of a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t cash in, though. Gadowsky said it’s hard for him to feel good about a 5-on-3 opportunity that doesn’t lead to a goal, but the chances were there for the Nittany Lions.

The problem? Lethemon was, too.

“We definitely could have done some things better, but at the end of the day I think we had four or five relatively close grade-A chances,” Penn State defenseman Kris Myllari said.

The postgame tone was starkly different from Penn State’s last loss, when Gadowsky ripped into his team for its failure to buy into its identity after falling to Alaska.

This time, Gadowsky’s message was the opposite: He wants nothing changed as Penn State moves toward a 6 p.m. rematch with the Spartans Saturday.

“Hockey’s one of those games where a team can play really well like we just did and lose,” Folkes said. “I think it’s just how you come back the next night and hopefully we can play the way we just did, and hopefully their goalie doesn’t save every shot like he did tonight.”



