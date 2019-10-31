“That was absolutely the closest game that we’ve had to what we’re used to, to how we want to play, and our identity,” Gadowsky said.

Playing fast-paced, high-scoring hockey with an edge, the Nittany Lions opened Big Ten play with an emphatic 6-1 win over No. 7 Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena Thursday.

While Guy Gadowsky bemoaned his team’s style of play and wondered publically when this Penn State would adopt the identity the program had forged over seven years, Thursday’s showing was what he envisioned.

In a matchup between two teams with some of the top offensive talent across the country, the Nittany Lions were the only ones who lived up to their high-flying billing.

"There wasn't any gimmicks as far as what they did to us,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “They've been playing this way for a long, long time."

When the Nittany Lions are playing to form, their game is inherently simple. They skate fast, shoot often and crowd the net whenever possible.

That’s how Penn State built a 2-0 lead in the first period, using a Sam Sternschein redirection (2) and an Evan Barratt point shot (1) that found its way through traffic.

Wisconsin responded with a power-play goal by Cole Caufield (8) as the period came to a close, but that was all Peyton Jones allowed.

Granato lamented his team’s inability to get traffic in front of Jones, who made 38 saves on 39 shots to stay a perfect 5-0 for the season.

“I thought it was a really good team defensive effort,” Gadowsky said, “and obviously Peyton played very, very well.”

Jones anchored a defense that — outside of a few odd-man rushes — looked solid all night. And that came without sapping the offense, which kept up the pace throughout the game.

Alex Stevens (1) scored from the point in the early goings of the second period, and Denis Smirnov (2) followed with a power-play tally.

With the game all but decided in the third, Smirnov became the unfortunate subject of a frustrated Roman Ahcan. Ahcan caught Smirnov high with a nasty hit away from the puck and was ejected upon receiving a game misconduct.

Smirnov remained on the ice for a few moments thereafter. The senior, who suffered through a season if injury and illness last year, went to the locker room and did not return. Gadowsky did not have an update on Smirnov’s status, and declined to comment on the situation.

Granato, however, felt the hit was innocent.

"I really don't know, I thought it was two guys colliding going for a loose puck," he said.

Opinions aside, Penn State took great pleasure in scoring twice on the ensuing five-minute power play it received as a result of the penalty.

Nate Sucese scored (3) after batting an airborne puck into the net, and Aarne Talvitie (3) added a rebound goal to conclude the scoring.

“We were able to stick to our game and really take it to them and punish them for what they did,” Penn State captain Brandon Biro said. “We were really happy, especially with how we closed that game out.”

Ahcan’s status is still to be determined heading into Friday’s series finale, but it will surely be a chippy affair regardless between two teams that have played more than their share of wild games against one another over the last three-plus seasons.

Friday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. puck drop on the Big Ten Network.



