“Today’s encouraging, but it’s a start,” Gadowsky said. “It’s not something we should pat ourselves on the back for. That’s something that should be a standard. We’ve got some work to do.”

So disastrous was the Nittany Lions’ 6-0 loss to Michigan on Friday night that Gadowsky and his staff tore everything down to build it back up again, and Saturday’s draw formed the start of that process.

Penn State’s 4-4 draw with Michigan was enough to give anyone whiplash from all the twists and turns, but Gadowsky boiled it down to this: A starting point.

It ended in a tie game, officially, but with the visiting Wolverines celebrating on Penn State’s home ice all the same after scoring in the waning seconds of 3-on-3 overtime to earn an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

So much happened over the course of 70 minutes of hockey between Penn State and Michigan that a sharp summary is elusive. For Penn State, there was a good start. Then a blown lead. Then a desperation equalizer to force overtime.

The conflict was evident in Guy Gadowsky’s tone as he tried to digest one of the wildest games his team had played all season.

In the context of Friday night’s debacle, Saturday’s result seems downright rosy. But for the goals Penn State has, Gadowsky said, it’s not going to get it done.

The Nittany Lions carried a 3-2 lead into the third period and collapsed under the pressure of a fierce Michigan forecheck. The Wolverines lit the lamp twice in the span of 3:38, using goals by Jacob Hayhurst and Nick Granowicz to take the lead before the third period’s halfway point.

Then the Big Ten’s best defensive team dug in, and Penn State generated nothing, until Evan Barratt finally broke through the Wolverine defenses.

With the Nittany Lion net empty at the other end of the ice, Barratt fired a wrister from above the left circle, followed his shot and collected a rebound in the slot that he buried to tie the game at 4-4 with 1:22 left.





Overtime, though scoreless, offered no shelter from the chaos created by a game that featured a combined 98 shots on goal. A Liam Folkes shot caught the post and bounced out. While Alex Limoges lifted his arms in short-lived and misguided elation, Michigan rushed down the other end of the ice, where Oskar Autio made a big save on a breakaway.

The initial overtime period couldn’t decide a winner, but Michigan’s Garrett Van Wyhe capitalized on a poor Penn State change in the ensuing 3-on-3 overtime to collect a second of three possible Big Ten standings points for the Wolverines. Penn State settled for just one, and will leave the weekend in third place despite holding the Big Ten lead before the puck dropped Friday.

“We definitely feel like this one hurts a lot,” Barratt said. “We were up one going into the third and give up two. You can’t be doing that if you want to be in games in April.”

In building that 3-2 lead, Penn State used a power-play goal by Folkes and a tally by Nate Sucese to take a 2-0 advantage. Then Michigan answered with a pair of awkward goals, one redirected of the stick of Nolan Moyle and by Autio in net and another from Granowicz that bounced through Autio, who seemed not to see the puck.

Barratt gave the Nittany Lions the lead back with a rebound goal late in the second period, but it didn’t stand up.

Autio, given a planned start in place of usual netminder Peyton Jones, made 42 saves on 47 Michigan shots. Strauss Mann stopped 47 of the 51 pucks the Nittany Lions sent his way.

The Nittany Lions will take solace in their effort, which, compared to Friday’s disaster, is a night-and-day difference.

But, this late in the season, that Penn State is still fighting with itself — fighting with its identity — to the point that Gadowsky changed up every single forward line and defensive pairing from Friday’s lineup is a bit shocking to all involved.

“It surprised us to have that feeling that we were so low at that point,” Gadowsky said. “It was a difficult one to swallow. Even up to this afternoon we weren’t sure which way we should approach it. We were very surprised.

“I don’t think we’re the first team to deal with this. It’s how we deal with it. Tonight was a start.”





