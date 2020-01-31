For Saturday night’s game, the Nittany Lions will don sweaters with designs closer to what one might find on a football field than on the ice. As part of Penn State’s White Rush promotion, the Nittany Lions will wear white jerseys with large numbers on the front and back as well as football-style stripes on the arms. Fans are encouraged to also wear white. Here’s a look at the uniforms:

Friday’s matchup between No. 8 Penn State (17-8-1, 9-6-1) and Notre Dame (11-11-4, 6-7-3) will get underway at 6 p.m. and air on BTN. Saturday’s game will also get underway at 6 p.m.

Morris has a .937 save percentage in 12 career games against the Nittany Lions, who might be facing off against him for the final time this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena.

The White Rush uniforms in the flesh. Penn State will wear them this weekend against Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/B3bY3QFHjz

Injury Update

Brandon Biro’s status for the weekend is still unclear, though Guy Gadowsky said Monday he was “hopeful” Biro would play. The Nittany Lion captain has missed the last five games, and is still day-to-day. Clayton Phillips also missed last Saturday’s game against Michigan State.



Player to watch, Penn State — Connor McMenamin (F)



Last weekend’s overtime hero against Michigan State, Connor McMenamin has been one of Penn State’s most productive players since the Nittany Lions came back from winter break. McMenamin has three goals among five points in his last seven games after scoring only five points in his previous 18 games. McMenamin is the first of Penn State’s freshman forwards to really break out, and it’ll be intriguing to see if he can build on that this weekend against the Irish.



Player to watch, Notre Dame — Cale Morris (G)



Is there really any other choice when Penn State and the Fighting Irish meet than Cale Morris? The Notre Dame netminder has been one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest foils in their young program’s history. By his lofty standards, Morris’s season has gone poorly. He owns just a .910 save percentage – 12 points worse than Peyton Jones — and has just one shutout on his ledger. Of course, it came against Penn State during a series the two teams played in South Bend in early December. In what could be the final iteration of the rivalry between an elite goalie and an elite offense, how Morris plays could decide the outcome.



Penn State will win if…



The Nittany Lions can cycle the puck well. Opportunities in transition have been much harder to come by for Penn State this year, so the Nittany Lions have been forced to find other ways to score — which hasn’t always been easy. To beat Morris, they’ll need to get rebound opportunities and get traffic in front of the net. That won’t happen without sustained puck pressure, so that’s extremely important for Penn State this weekend.



Notre Dame will win if…



The Fighting Irish can get their offense and defense clicking at the same time. Notre Dame doesn't excel in any area of the game, with college hockey’s 29th-ranked offense and 36th-ranked defense. To beat a quality team like Penn State, the Irish will need both of those units to find their stride.



Prediction



Split



Notre Dame is struggling, but Penn State hasn’t looked right of late either, with a sputtering offense. A sweep would be crucial for the Nittany Lions’ conference title hopes, but I think the Irish steal a game.



