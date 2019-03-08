“I don’t think we liked the hit,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said afterward. “I think the game was over. We had a guy who could have been carried off on a stretcher. Luckily he turned enough that he didn’t get his head or neck on the boards. But the game’s over. I get it. You play hard. You play the game hard. But I don’t think anybody liked that hit.”

After the Nittany Lions failed to tie the game, Kalynuk became the unfortunate subject of Barratt’s fury. He remained face-down on the ice for a while before being helped off.

Penn State threatened several times in the next five minutes, but never again found the back of the net. Instead, Wisconsin’s Sean Dhooghe snuck one past goaltender Peyton Jones with 1:50 remaining in the game for his third goal of the contest.

It was a confounding game for the Nittany Lions, who struggled all the way up until the 3:43 mark of the third period. A goal there from Paul DeNaples and another about four minutes later from Alex Limoges erased a 3-1 Penn State deficit and infused a sleepwalking group of Nittany Lions with life.

His frustration boiling over and a target in sight, Evan Barratt rammed Wisconsin defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk into the endboards after the buzzer signalled the end of a 4-3 Penn State loss in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Big Ten quarterfinal series.





Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said Barratt told him he had been responding to hit made on him by a Wisconsin player, but a replay clearly shows that wasn’t the case — at least in the few moments leading up to Barratt’s hit.

It led to a fracas at center ice at the end of the game. Barratt was given a game misconduct. Wisconsin received a pair of game misconducts as well.

The Big Ten is set to review Barratt’s hit to see if any more discipline is warranted. Ironically, he was arguably the best player on the ice for the Nittany Lions, as he is on most nights.

He notched two assists and was on the ice for all three of Penn State’s goals.

"I don't know what the deal is with Barratt, but I think if we have to adjust, we'll be fine,” linemate Liam Folkes said after the game.

It certainly makes tomorrow’s game interesting. Whether Barratt plays or not, there’s bound the be more than a little leftover tension from the end-of-game scrap, though Gadowsky brushed a question on that topic to the side.

“We don’t have to mention that we’re playing for our lives here,” Gadowsky said. “I think that’s going to be long forgotten. There’s much more important things to worry about.”

Whether such an intense scene turns out to be forgettable for the Nittany Lions remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that it was avoidable.

Barratt’s failure to exercise a little discipline certainly caused it, but so did a game that simply did not go according to plan.

Wisconsin, a team still well under .500 for the season, dominated the first two periods. Penn State’s passes did not click. Its zone entries were not smooth. The want-to factor that made the last 20 minutes so exciting was missing.

“Wisconsin deserved to win,” Gadowsky said. “They played better. “And not only did they play better, they made a lot less mistakes than we did. I think it took us a long time to get our footing, play our game. Against a team like that, if you’re not on your game right away you’re going to pay, and that’s what happened.”

The price might very well be Penn State’s season.

The Nittany Lions suddenly face a win-or-go-home scenario against a team that’s won four straight, and quite possibly without their best player in Barratt.

Penn State has made a habit out of pulling its season back from the brink over the last two years.

This would be the Nittany Lions’ greatest rescue yet.



