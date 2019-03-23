“I thought we were all over them,” Berger added. “I thought we had a ton of chances.”

The Nittany Lions sent 48 pucks toward Morris during Saturday’s Big Ten title game. Forty-six of them were turned away, and the Fighting Irish, outshot 48-29 on the night, came away with a 3-2 win that ended Penn State’s season.

Eventually, though, they each gave up the hunt. All they could do was tip their cap.

Guy Gadowsky and Chase Berger searched for the answer to the puzzle that is Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris, who had just ended their season with the kind of goaltending performance only he can produce.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Exhausted, frustrated and downtrodden, they tried to explain it.





Nevertheless, Morris bounced the Nittany Lions from the Big Ten Playoffs for the second year in a row, bringing his record against Penn State to 7-2-1.

“I don’t know what it is,” Gadowsky said postgame.

Neither does anyone else in the Big Ten, it seems. The Irish, who joined the conference at the beginning of last season, have yet to lose in the Big Ten Tournament.

In a game that saw Penn State outskate the Irish for most of the 60 minutes, goaltending came to the forefront.

Nittany Lions goaltender Peyton Jones allowed a short-side, backhand goal to defenseman Spencer Stastney in the first period that he’d probably like to have back. Morris made every save he should have — and several he probably shouldn’t have — to earn the win.

“I thought we played pretty well to be honest,” Berger said. “They have a good goalie. That stuff happens.”

Perhaps you could see this coming.

Penn State dominated the first period of the game, but ominously came away without a lead, tied at two. Sam Sternschein scored a rebound goal and Alec Marsh notched a redirection that beat Morris.

But the Irish, unlike many of the Nittany Lions’ opponents this year, kept pace. They played Penn State’s game, and they played it well enough to survive.

“We probably had a chance to be ahead,” Gadowsky said. “Then we sort of lapsed in the middle. We started well, we ended well. Maybe we got away from our game a little bit in the middle. But yeah, I thought that the way we came out, maybe if we had a few more that could have changed things.”

Instead, the lapse doomed Penn State.

Notre Dame’s Cam Morrison sniped a wrister past Jones in the closing minutes of the second period. From there, the Fighting Irish’s defensive machine went to work.

Penn State had its chance to dictate the terms early on. Notre Dame kept up. The Nittany Lions couldn’t reciprocate when the Irish took control.

“I think they do a really good job of keeping you to the outside,” Berger said. “They kind of pack it in and don’t let you get into the offensive zone. It’s really hard to get shots through, to be honest...I think they’re the best at it.”

The nation’s leading offense didn’t go out easily, though. After killing a penalty, the Nittany Lions created a few quality opportunities in the game’s final four minutes.

But Morris was simply too good. A Penn State offense that depends on rebounds got few to work with. Notre Dame kept lanes to the net closed. The Nittany Lions were left to just fire away, it worked about as well as you might expect against a goalie of Morris’ caliber.

“They’re not going to make mistakes,” Berger said.

And so the Nittany Lions will sit at home as an NCAA regional takes place in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as spectators on the biggest stage for the first time since 2015-16.

They’ll wait to see what their roster looks like next season, with five graduating seniors and a handful of underclassman who figure to be enticing options for professional teams if they chose to leave.

“I’m proud of what the senior class has done,” Gadowsky said. “We were I believe a club team when they committed to us. They had belief in Penn State and themselves. You know what, they had a pretty good run.”



