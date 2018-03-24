“It’s hockey. It’s fast. Pucks are rubber and they bounce, and I think we maybe made a few mistakes,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “But it’s not that they took advantage of our mistakes. They really made us make mistakes. I thought they had the puck all the time in our end, and it’s not because of mistakes we made. They went and got it, and they kept it.”

Not a minute later, the puck was in the back of the Nittany Lions’ net, and Denver was locked in. Nearly 50 minutes of domination ensured, and the Pioneers ended Penn State’s season in a 5-1 blowout.

The Nittany Lions had weathered an opening flurry from the Pioneers and were beginning to apply pressure of their own. Then Andrew Sturtz, with Alec Marsh on his left wing, dumped the puck in. Marsh was early to cross the blue line, and the officials whistled Penn State for offside.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- To Penn State, it was a seemingly harmless mistake, almost inevitable amid the controlled chaos the Nittany Lions play with every time they take the ice.

Whatever home-ice advantage the Nittany Lions had playing inside Allentown’s PPL Center was quickly silenced. Denver left the ice after the first period up 2-0 thanks to goals by Kohen Olischefski and Troy Terry.



It was only a small sampling of the havoc Terry and the rest of Denver’s uber-talented top line would create.

Henrik Borgstrom sniped a shot top-shelf through Peyton Jones early in the second period. Jarid Lukosevicius added a power-play deflection late in the same frame and finished the Nittany Lions off with another goal in the third.

Borgstrom is an NHL first round pick. Terry played for the United States in the Olympics last February. Lukosevicius averages more than a point per game.

It showed.

“Three very good players, obviously. We’ve played a lot of very good players all year, and they’re no doubt, arguably the best we’ve played,” captain James Robinson said. “But that’s no excuse. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you need to come ready to match their intensity and outwork them, and the three of us and the rest of our team did not do that tonight.”

Penn State’s strategy for containing the Pioneers included a fierce forecheck, using an aggressive offensive effort to keep Denver hedged in its defensive zone.

But the Nittany Lions were the ones who spend most of the game trapped inside their third of the ice. One breakout attempt after another was negated by the Pioneers, who dominated puck possession for huge chunks of time.

Penn State came into the game leading the nation in shots per game, averaging more than 40. Denver held them to 27 shots, putting the puck on Peyton Jones’ net 42 times.

The Nittany Lions’ signature, high-flying style was thoroughly negated. They had no answer for the Pioneers.

“They had the puck all the time. It’s tough to shoot when you’re playing defense in your own end, and I think that’s the biggest part of that,” Gadowsky said, noting that the Nittany Lions missed the net far two often when they did have a lane to shoot.

In a second consecutive postseason, Penn State was reminded that, for all the progress it’s made in in the last two seasons, there’s still a considerable gap between the blue and white and college hockey’s blue blood programs.

Denver, the defending national champion, is at the apex. Outscored by the Pioneers 11-4 in two postseason games, the Nittany Lions have first-hand knowledge of what it takes to succeed at college hockey’s highest level.

A senior, having donned a blue and white sweater for the final time, Robinson won’t get to put that knowledge to use.

“I feel like seniors on this team as well as every guy in that dressing has made this program better than it was to start the season,” Robinson said. “With our senior class, we couldn’t be more proud of this school, this organization, this program, and we just can’t wait to see where this program goes in the future.”