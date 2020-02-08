The win moved Penn State back to the top of the Big Ten standings and also pushed the Nittany Lions to No. 8 in the Pairwise rankings with four regular season games to play, putting them in good position to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions used a big weekend by Barratt and his line to secure a win and a tie against No. 13 Ohio State, drawing 2-2 on Friday night before earning a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

Gadowsky touched on Evan Barratt, specifically, as one player who might be due for a change in fortune, a greater return on the scoring chances he creates. But Gadowsky couldn’t have known it would come this quick.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky hinted that Penn State might be due for a bit of puck luck.

Just as crucially, the solid series stopped a 1-3-2 skid, providing some momentum for Penn State to take down the home stretch.

“To get a big win like this, I think it’s got to give us some confidence,” Gadowsky said. “I liked certain aspects of our game that took a step forward, so that’s good to see.”

Undoubtedly, one of the positives was the play of Barratt and his linemates, Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes, who had a hand in four of Penn State’s eight goals this weekend.

Barratt found the back of the net twice, starting on Friday, when he batted a puck out of the air baseball-style and found room over the shoulder of Ohio State goaltender Tommy Nappier.

The Nittany Lions were outplayed for most of the series opener after Barratt’s highlight reel goal, getting outshot 35-26 in regulation. They managed to hang on for a tie, though, despite failing to earn a second Big Ten point as Ohio State prevailed in the ensuing shootout.

Saturday was much different, but Barratt was still at the center of it all. He scored on a rocket of a power-play one-timer, and Limoges scored a rebound goal as well as Penn State built a 4-1 lead after two periods.

“I thought they had a great weekend,” Gadowsky said of that line. “They played to win and they certainly played for the team, and often when you do that individually and especially as a line, good things happen. That’s exactly what happened to them.”

The Buckeyes scored once early and once late in the third to make it a one-goal game, but Brandon Biro buried an empty netter — his second goal of the game, and Cole Hults added another empty-net goal for good measure as Penn State handed Ohio State just its second home loss all season.

Hults, who also scored Friday, was Penn State’s best defenseman of the series, finishing the weekend with two goals and an assist to pad his Big Ten lead in points among defensemen.

The Nittany Lions will head to Wisconsin next weekend for their second-to-last series of the year, before returning home against Minnesota the following week.

