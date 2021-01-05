Penn State can finally add a road win to its ledger. Unsuccessful in its first four tries this season, the Nittany Lions managed to earn a much-needed win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday, before falling 5-1 on Monday in the series finale. Let's get into some takeaways from the action, below.

A piece of history

Having played a wide-open style of up-tempo hockey since the program's inception, Penn State tends not to play very many low-scoring games. When the Nittany Lions do fall into that trap, they tend not to play very well. On Sunday, the Nittany Lions finally provided the exception to that longstanding rule. A 1-0 win to open the series was the first 1-0 win in the history of Penn State's Division I hockey program. It very nearly could have been kept scoreless had it not been for a disastrous mistake by a Michigan State defenseman, who, in trying to pass the puck across the face of his goal to his defensive partner, gave it right to Penn State's Sam Sternschein, who scored his first goal of the season.



The goalie give-and-take

Penn State's goaltending has not been good enough this season, with each of its goaltenders — Oskar Autio and Liam Souliere — entering the series with save percentages well below .900. Guy Gadowsky has been mildly critical of his goaltenders publicly, something that is extremely rare for the Nittany Lion head coach. Autio certainly answered the bell on Sunday. He saved all 23 shots the Spartans sent his way to earn his first career Big Ten shutout. It was the first time this season the Nittany Lions kept their opponents under the two-goal mark, and Autio needed to make some fantastic saves in order to keep the hosts from lighting the lamp. In the series finale, Gadowsky didn't go back to Autio, opting for freshman Liam Souliere. Souliere struggled, allowing four goals on 20 shots before he was relieved with the game's outcome already decided by former club hockey goaltender Will Holtforster, whose first taste of Division I action provided a feel-good story for the Nittany Lions despite the loss.



A hit-and-miss offense

The holiday break doesn't appear to have done the Penn State offense any favors. After scoring 13 goals over their final three games before the break, the Nittany Lions managed only two goals against a stingy Spartans defense. In 10 games this season, the Nittany Lions have been held to two or fewer goals five times. That happened just 12 times last season in 34 games. Aside from the goal gifted to Sternschein, Alex Limoges was the only other player in blue and white to find the net. He finished off what deemed to be a designed play off a face-off to score a power play goal, his sixth of the season.



