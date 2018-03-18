Penn State's first NCAA Tournament obstacle is college hockey's defending champion.

For the second year in a row, the Nittany Lions will match up with the Denver Pioneers, who earned the NCHC's automatic qualifier. The Pioneer's are the PairWise's top-ranked No. 2 seed and the most difficult draw possible for Penn State.



Denver (22-8-9) ousted Penn State (18-14-5) from last year's tournament with a 6-3 win in the Midwest Regional Final, advancing to the Frozen Four.

This year, the Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to score some payback on their home turf. Hosting the Midwest regional at Allentown's PPL Center, Penn State has the unofficial home ice advantage as it seeks its first Frozen Four berth in program history.

The matchup is set to begin Saturday at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN3.

Should the Nittany Lions upset the Pioneers, they would battle the winner of Ohio State and Princeton on Sunday. Penn State was 2-1-1 against the Buckeyes this season.











