Hockey: Lions bounce back against MSU behind Barratt's highlight reel goal
Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30
After playing well in a losing effort on Friday night, Penn State cashed in on overflowing supply of hockey karma on Saturday.
No. 6 Penn State held on for a 6-4 win over Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena, despite taking seven penalties and surrendering more shot attempts than it took — a rarity for a team that shoots as often as the Nittany Lions.
“We definitely felt like we played a much better style of hockey yesterday, but today we found a way to [score] and that’s what matters,” Penn State forward Evan Barratt said.
Indeed, Penn State — flummoxed by John Lethemon’s 54-save shutout the night before — had no problem beating the Spartan goaltender Saturday.
Nikita Pavlychev, who was robbed of a game tying goal by Lethemon late in the third period of the series opener, was the one to break the seal, scoring (2) from the doorstep to give Penn State its first goal of the series.
“That certainly wasn’t the best chance we had all weekend,” Guy Gadowsky said. “We had 10 better ones yesterday. It was just great to see one go in.”
Barratt followed with a goal (2) that essentially defies description.
From behind the net, he lifted the puck out in front of the goal using his backhand, then batted it out of the air from near the left post to beat Lethemon over his left shoulder.
A closer look at the phenomenal stick work by @BarrattEvan to pop this puck up and smack it inside the far post... WOW 👀👀 @Buccigross #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/1OrkdNJHZp— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 9, 2019
The star Penn State (7-2, 3-1 Big Ten) centerman is beginning to make a habit out of absurd goals, having scored lacrosse-style against Arizona State last season.
“I don’t really practice it,” Barratt said. “When you’re practicing tipping for instance, everything just goes hand-in-hand. I wouldn’t say I go out and practice it 100 times a day, but it’s just something to do with hand-eye coordination.”
Mitch Lewandoski (2) scored on the power play in the second period to cut into the lead, but three-straight goals from Clayton Phillips (1), Alex Limoges (3) and Sam Sternschein (4) gave Penn State a 5-1 lead that looked insurmountable.
Despite Penn State’s recent run of solid defensive play, this wasn’t that kind of game. Seven penalties against a lethal Michigan State (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten) power play conspired against the Nittany Lions, who found themselves clinging to a 5-4 lead with about a minute to go after Patrick Khodorenko (4, 2 Saturday) scored with the extra attacker on the ice.
Gadowsky wasn’t sure what changed for Penn State, which did not take a single penalty Friday night. Michigan State came into the series having scored nearly 50 percent of its goals on the man advantage. When Penn State granted the Spartans the opportunity to go to work there, the results were predictable.
“We didn’t take any penalties yesterday, and when you talk about good defensive hockey, it’s funny how that works,” Gadowsky said.
Fortunately for Penn State, it didn’t impact the outcome.
Michigan State could never mount a serious threat for an equalizing goal, as Denis Smirnov scored (3) into an empty net to seal the win.
It capped off a strange night and a strange series for both teams, in which the outcome really didn’t match the game on the ice on either Friday or Saturday.
“We did not play as well as we did last night, that’s for sure, but we...just happened to finish a few more times than they did,” Gadowsky said.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook