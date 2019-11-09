Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30

After playing well in a losing effort on Friday night, Penn State cashed in on overflowing supply of hockey karma on Saturday.

No. 6 Penn State held on for a 6-4 win over Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena, despite taking seven penalties and surrendering more shot attempts than it took — a rarity for a team that shoots as often as the Nittany Lions.

“We definitely felt like we played a much better style of hockey yesterday, but today we found a way to [score] and that’s what matters,” Penn State forward Evan Barratt said.

Indeed, Penn State — flummoxed by John Lethemon’s 54-save shutout the night before — had no problem beating the Spartan goaltender Saturday.

Nikita Pavlychev, who was robbed of a game tying goal by Lethemon late in the third period of the series opener, was the one to break the seal, scoring (2) from the doorstep to give Penn State its first goal of the series.

“That certainly wasn’t the best chance we had all weekend,” Guy Gadowsky said. “We had 10 better ones yesterday. It was just great to see one go in.”

Barratt followed with a goal (2) that essentially defies description.

From behind the net, he lifted the puck out in front of the goal using his backhand, then batted it out of the air from near the left post to beat Lethemon over his left shoulder.