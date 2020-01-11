Sam Sternschein redirected a point shot from Cole Hults home in the game’s first minute, and the Nittany Lions (16-6) cruised to a 6-2 win.

Penn State needed all of 13 seconds to distance itself from a recent offensive cold stretch in a dominating win over Robert Morris.





The first 20 minutes contained all the scoring Penn State would need to ride out a win inside PPG Paints Arena.



After Sternschein’s tally (11), the Nittany Lions kept the pressure on.

Connor MacEachern, who was once committed to play at Robert Morris (7-9-3), one-timed a puck by Colonial netminder Justin Kapelmaster about a minute later (2) to double Penn State’s lead.

From there, the Nittany Lions received a pair of scoring contributions from defensemen.

Mason Snell, pinching in near the netmouth, scored a tap-in (2) to make it 3-0 Lions. Then Kris Myllari scored from the point (2) to give Penn State a 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Robert Morris responded well in the second period, beating Peyton Jones twice. But Penn State mitigated that with a goal by Max Suave (1).

Only Alex Limoges, making his return from injury after missing four games, scored (8) in the third period. Limoges hit the empty net in the final minute, capping off an excellent shut-down period by the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions played well offensively, but Jones was busy at the other end. Robert Morris hurled 44 shots his way and Jones stopped 42 of them, including a pair of breakaways.

Nate Sucese became Penn State's all-time leading scorer with a three-assist night. He now sits with 129 points for his career, surpassing David Goodwin's mark of 128.

The Nittany Lions will resume Big Ten play next weekend when they take on Michigan at home.



