Sternschein’s goal — and Penn State’s play during the series in general — served as a necessary proof of concept for a bunch that might have needed one.

“I didn’t really think I was having the best game, and I got a bounce that went my way,” Sternschein said. “I was just really fired up to score that goal.”

Sternschein beat Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff with a wrist shot that sailed over his right shoulder, giving Penn State a 3-2 lead that became a 4-2 win after an empty net goal. The victory secured a sweep for the Nittany Lions over the seventh-ranked Badgers — the highest ranked opponent the Nittany Lions have ever sweep.

Skating down the right wing with plenty of speed, Sam Sternschein didn’t overthink it.





Against one of the only teams in the country that could match up with the talent the Nittany Lions offer at forward, Penn State’s system won out. Combining speed with simplicity, much like Sternschein did on his goal, Penn State played what Guy Gadowsky said was among the best two-game stretches during his time in Happy Valley.

“Even though we won our first few games, we saw what happened when we didn’t play our hockey,” Sternschein said. “Even when we were winning, it didn’t really feel like we were winning, and this weekend it really felt like we played our game, and if we keep it up, we can beat anyone.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of the weekend sweep for the Nittany Lions (6-1) was what occurred in their defensive zone. Wisconsin (4-4), averaging 4.5 goals per game heading into the weekend, was limited to just three combined over the course of the series.

Electrifying freshman Cole Caufield was held to a goal and an assist on the series, a statline the Nittany Lions will gladly take.

“[Defensive] adjustments that we tried to make from last year to this year have taken a little while to sink in,” Gadowsky said.

Those adjustments helped the Nittany Lions to just their third regular season Big Ten sweep over the last three seasons, and their first against a team not named Minnesota since February 2017.

Friday’s game wasn’t quite as vitriolic as Thursday’s, which ended with a one-game suspension levied to Roman Ahcan after a dirty hit injured Penn State’s Denis Smirnov.

Despite playing without Ahcan, Wisconsin looked primed to bounce back when it struck first on a Jack Gorniak (1) goal in the first period.

In the second period, Brandon Biro (5) answered with a power-play goal, and Alex Limoges (2) put Penn State ahead after a puck took a wild bounce off the boards and came right to him.

Badger goalie Daniel Lebedeff had left his crease to play the puck, leaving him out of position and Limoges with a wide-open net to shoot at.

“You don’t see it very much in this rink at all,” Gadowsky said. “I’ve got to quote [assistant] coach [Matt] Lindsay on this one, though: ‘We were playing pretty well, and we deserved that one.’”

The Badgers answered before the period ended, though, on a goal from Wyatt Kalynuk (1).

That set the stage for Sternschein’s game-winner (3), and Nate Sucese (4) scored an empty netter for his 54th career goal, tying him with Andrew Sturtz for the Penn State record.

Also notable was another strong game from Peyton Jones, who kept his record a perfect 6-0 for the season as he saved 25 of the 27 shots the Badgers sent his way, sealing a weekend Gadowsky hopes Penn State can build on.

“The best thing is you guys can’t say we’ve never been consistent,” Gadowsky joked.

“We all know consistency is something that has been a challenge for us and will continue to be. By no means have we arrived there at all.”



