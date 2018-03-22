“I think that’s going to be a real question is if we can find that balance, because I think our physical play is what made us successful down the stretch,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “But at the same time, you look at the talent they have, and we have to walk that line. If we can do that well, I think it’ll be a big advantage for us. If we end up being in the box, then we’re going to be put behind the 8-ball.”

The hits brought wins, and naturally more time spent in the penalty box. This weekend, Penn State will reap the reward of its tenacity. To beat Denver and advance, the Nittany Lions acknowledged they'll need to refine it.

The Nittany Lions powered their way into their second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, using an increasingly physical style to secure five-straight wins that resurrected their season.

The Pioneers boast two of the most skilled players in college hockey in Henrik Borgstrom and Troy Terry and the nation’s 13th-best power play. Jarid Lukosevicius, who often appears on the same line with that dynamic duo, is sixth in the country with 10 power-play goals.



It’s not a group the Nittany Lions can afford to put on the man-advantage often.

“We’ve just got to keep our feet moving the whole time,” Andrew Sturtz said. “I think obviously, there’s some guys who play a little bit more physical than others. I think it’s about knowing when to take the opportunity to put the body on someone. But doing it in the proper form is a huge thing, because you don’t want to take penalties against these guys.”

Over the course of the season as a whole, Penn State has been among college hockey’s most disciplined, conceding the ninth-fewest power-play opportunities.

But the Nittany Lions past six games -- five of which were wins -- have seen them average 13 penalty minutes, nearly two full minutes above Penn State’s season average.

The physicality has no doubt been an energizing factor, but a few instances of lost control have influenced the inflated penalty minute total. In the same six contests, three different Nittany Lions have taken game misconduct penalties, leading to an ejection and forcing Penn State to serve a five-minute penalty.

Opponents scored on two of those three chances and the prospect of Denver not taking advantage, should the Pioneers be provided with such an opportunity, wouldn't appear likely.

“We understand they’ve got good players and we don’t want to give them anything,” alternate captain Chase Berger said. “I think that’s discipline, as far as penalties, getting pucks deep. I think it’s kind of a team discipline instead of just about penalties. I just think we’re all trying to focus on the game plan of what we can control, so that’s that.”

But Penn State can’t afford to lose the edge that has sparked its late-season run. An aggressive forecheck and determination in puck battles along the boards could help the Nittany Lions make up for what they lack in skill.

Sturtz, who has taken two game misconduct penalties this year and has more penalty minutes to his name than any other Nittany Lion, said Penn State isn’t about to change its style this late in the year.

“You know what, we have trust in our goaltender and our penalty kill that we’re going to kill things off and get back to work,” Sturtz said. “I think we’ve just got to keep our feet moving, not take lazy penalties. If we take a penalty driving to the net, it happens, but that’s what our game plan is, to outwork these guys.”