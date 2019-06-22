After a one-year gap, Penn State hockey once again placed a player with an NHL organization on draft day.

Incoming freshman forward Kevin Wall heard his name called by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round at 181st overall.

Wall is the 11th Nittany Lion to be drafted, and will join Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie, Nikita Pavlychev and Denis Smirnov as NHL affiliated players on this season's roster.

Wall, like most Nittany Lions, has little difficulty playing in the offensive zone. With the British Columbia Hockey League's Chilliwack Chiefs, Wall scored 31 goals and added 33 assists in only 49 games.

The Fairport, New York, native is Penn State's only representative in this year's draft.

Minnesota led the Big Ten with seven picks, Michigan and Wisconsin each notched four, while Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State also had one.