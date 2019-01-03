“He’s a very offensive defenseman,” Ludvig Larsson, a former teammate of Bell’s at Merrimack, said on the Penn State PuckPod podcast. “He fits perfectly into Penn State hockey. He’s a very good skater, skill guy, He loves the puck...Anything that has to do with offense, he loves it. But as well, he’s a very good defenseman.”

Bell’s teammates told it straight, though. A defenseman by label, Bell’s game is most equipped to help the Nittany Lions put the puck in the net.

Penn State is set to welcome Merrimack transfer defenseman Evan Bell to the fold when it begins the second half of its season Friday at Minnesota, adding a much-needed body to a defense corps that exited the first portion of the season with a few battered bodies.

If you thought college hockey’s most prolific scoring machine couldn’t get any more dangerous offensively, it might be time to think again.

Larsson’s words are backed by Bell’s junior hockey numbers.

Opting to return to the USHL after a five-game stint at Merrimack, Bell scored eight goals and added 15 assists in 35 regular season games with the Fargo Force.

He then posted 11 points in 14 games while leading the Force to a USHL title.

“He really fits our game extremely well,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. “He moves pucks extremely well. He’s got great feet. He really fits what we do really well. I think you’re going to see us move a lot more pucks quickly from the back end, which plays right into what we like to do.”

And though it seems more than a little crazy to contemplate the idea that Penn State is capable of more offensively, if there’s a place for the Nittany Lions to improve, it’s on the blue line.

Despite a 5.22 goals per game average that leads the country by a huge margin, Penn State does not have a defenseman that ranks within the country’s top-20 in scoring among blueliners.

Kris Myllari leads the Nittany Lions in that category with 14 points. His three goals tie Myllari for the team lead among defensemen with Cole Hults, who has been critical of his own offensive play, citing missed scoring opportunities.

All of that is to say that Bell’s addition makes Penn State even more lethal offensively than it already was.

“He’s good. He’s a little bit more offensive minded I would say,” Hults said. “...He definitely likes jumping in the rush. He’s a really good skater. I’m excited. We’re all excited for him to come in and make an impact for us.”

While it seems likely that Bell will draw into the lineup Friday when he becomes available, it’s less clear who he will replace.

Bell is a left-handed shot, but Hults, Myllari and Kevin Kerr — all fixtures in the Nittany Lions’ lineup — also play on the left.

Bell could force one of those players to play on the right, since Gadowsky has shown his willingness to play defensemen on their off-side in the past. Or it could be Bell who lines up on the right come Friday.

“I know he’s excited. He’s been working his tail off all semester,” Hults said before the break. “It’s probably been tough for him but you can’t tell, it doesn’t bother him or anything like that. I’m excited to see how he can impact this team.”