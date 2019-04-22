Reigning CCHL goaltender of the year and Penn State commit Liam Souliere won't arrive until 2020, he told BWI on Monday.

Souliere was originally slated to arrive for this season, but will wait a year to begin his Nittany Lions career after a conversation with Penn State's coaching staff last week.

The delay likely seals what most assumed to be true — that junior goaltender Peyton Jones will return for his senior year.

Oskar Autio, who played sparingly in his debut season, will back up Jones.

It remains unclear whether the Nittany Lions will seek out a third goalie for their roster.

Souliere finished with a .930 save percentage with the Brockville Braves last season despite dealing with an injury down the stretch.

The Braves finished second in the CCHL's Robinson Division before falling in the semifinals of the league's playoffs.

Souliere told BWI he's unsure if he'll play in the CCHL again next season, and will seek out the fit that is best for both himself and Penn State.



