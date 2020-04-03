Three long weeks have passed since Guy Gadowsky learned of his season’s awkward end, handed down by the NCAA and a global pandemic rather than an opposing hockey team.

Still, he isn’t quite ready to mentally move on this year’s Penn State team — the one with 10 seniors and a handful of juniors and sophomores who could depart for the pros, as Evan Barratt did Thursday.

“This was such a great year with such great guys, and I don’t think I’ve started turning the page yet,” Gadowsky said during a video conference with reporters Thursday — his first since Penn State’s season ended. “You always have to look down the path, you have to.”

Given the departure of a foundational senior class and those that could still choose to leave as players weigh their options, the Nittany Lions could conceivably wind up losing nearly half their roster from this season.



They’ve announced eight freshman signings — though more could follow — and have reportedly secured a transfer for skilled Maine forward Tim Doherty, though Gadowsky declined to confirm that when asked.

There’s plenty of roster room for Gadowsky and his staff to play with in the coming months, but no matter who’s on the final version, Penn State’s coaching staff will have a large contingent who will be adjusting to playing in the Big Ten for the first time.

Previously, Gadowsky said, he might be spending time right now trying to preempt the issues he might face with such an overturned roster, but his experiences this year have changed his approach.

“This year the anticipated challenges didn’t really materialize,” he said. “It was different challenges, and I think every team is going to be different so I don’t think now I’ll go into this saying, ‘this is what we have to do because this is the issue.’ I think you really have to wait and see.”

Gadowsky, like most, is spending his time at home, but said the items on his to-do list are close to what they would normally be, though he has to perform them remotely.

Like everyone else around the country, he’s watching to see which players sign pro deals and which players return, and there’s plenty of recruiting to be done with an eye toward the future.

While speculation has ramped up about the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the upcoming college football season, Gadowsky said he hasn’t given much thought to what he might do if the hockey season is altered in some way.

“Our plan is to proceed as if all is going to follow the schedule it normally would,” he said. “Once people way above my pay grade make decisions, I’m sure we’ll get the information right away, but until then, we’re just going on status quo.”

Sandy Barbour said recently that Penn State football would need 60 days to prepare ahead of the beginning of its season, but Gadowsky said he wasn’t sure how much time his players would need — mostly because, by the time the Nittany Lions typically open practice, the players have been skating for months.







“I don’t think we’ve ever come in a situation where we’ve had guys that haven’t been on the ice for two months arrive and then have to plan when we’re supposed to play a game,” Gadowsky said.

Uncertainty is everywhere for the hockey program, just like it is for sports around the globe.

What Gadowsky can count on for sure, though, is that his three kids, three dogs and three cats will provide him with plenty to do inside his home.

“Staying sane is probably my biggest challenge,” he joked.