Let’s get into some takeaways from the action.

With a day to gather themselves, the Nittany Lions recovered, notching a 5-2 victory Saturday at Madison Square Garden to avoid the sweep and snap a four-game losing skid.

But the benefits of an off-day Friday were clear Saturday.

The Nittany Lions got run off the ice at Yost Ice Arena, 5-1, on Thursday. They looked as bad — and as uninterested — as they have all season.

If there has ever been the perfect time for a day off, Penn State certainly found it.

Oskar the Grouch



Given the first start of his collegiate career on Thursday, freshman Oskar Autio’s welcome to the crease — or lack thereof — was just plain rude.

Penn State did not show up.

The Nittany Lions left their rookie netminder out to dry far too often, as the Wolverines put four pucks past Autio — including three in the span of a single minute.

Autio was far from perfect, but there was little he could do.

Kevin Kerr was on the ice for three of them, as he continues to struggle to defend reliably despite a recent uptick in offensive production.

Finally, a little puck luck

Peyton Jones can thank the goalpost for much of his solid statline from Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions, who just could not get a bounce for most of their four-game losing streak, cashed in all of their good karma at once.

The Wolverines hit at least three posts in the first period alone. They hit two more as the game wore on.

Jones finished with 35 saves on 37 shots, easily one of his best showings of the season so far.

All with a little help from the red pipes behind him, of course.

The Folkes, Limoges and Barratt Barrage

These Nittany Lions are going to go where their top line takes them.

Their depth scoring has almost entirely dried up. Since Aarne Talvitie’s last game with the Lions, Nikita Pavlychev, once among the nation’s leaders in goals and points, has one goal in nine games.

Lucky for Penn State, its top line is really, really good.

It showed as much in Saturday’s game, scoring four of Penn State’s five goals.

Evan Barratt got the ball rolling, and LIam Folkes followed with a breakaway tally. Alex Limoges scored two second-period goals to seal the game.

Silent Smirnov

Once among the most exciting players in college hockey, Denis Smirnov just has not looked the same this year.



After sustaining an injury early on this season, Smirnov has struggled to find the same finish that made him so electric over the last two years.

He had three or four quality looks at the net Saturday — including a breakaway — and could not finish. Smirnov has scored just five times this season in 24 games. He lit the lamp 19 times as a freshman and 15 times last season.

PairWise Season

It’s that time of year again.

Penn State’s postseason fate is going to come down to a mathematical formula, and the Nittany Lions have positioned themselves firmly on the PairWise bubble, yet again.

Penn State sat in 18th in the all-important rankings at the conclusion of action Saturday night, jumping two spots from No. 20 after Thursday’s loss.

To head for the postseason for the third straight year, the Nittany Lions would need to finish at least 15th.



