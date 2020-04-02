Hockey: Evan Barratt Signs Pro Deal, Won't Return for Senior Year
Penn State junior forward Evan Barratt will not return for his senior season with the Nittany Lions.
The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday afternoon that they've signed Barratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Barratt is the fourth pro signing of the offseason for the Nittany Lions, joining Nate Sucese, Brandon Biro and Liam Folkes — three seniors.
Barratt, a Pennsylvania native, was drafted 90th overall by the Blackhawks just before his arrival at Penn State.
Over a three-year career, he quickly became one of the most electric players on the ice at any given time, accumulating 39 goals among 95 points in 98 total games.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook