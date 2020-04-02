Penn State junior forward Evan Barratt will not return for his senior season with the Nittany Lions.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday afternoon that they've signed Barratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Barratt is the fourth pro signing of the offseason for the Nittany Lions, joining Nate Sucese, Brandon Biro and Liam Folkes — three seniors.

Barratt, a Pennsylvania native, was drafted 90th overall by the Blackhawks just before his arrival at Penn State.

Over a three-year career, he quickly became one of the most electric players on the ice at any given time, accumulating 39 goals among 95 points in 98 total games.

