Standing in the corner of the media room at Pegula Ice Arena on Monday afternoon, Penn State junior defenseman Paul DeNaples went off-script.

Few topics in hockey have been pounded into handy, bit-sized cliches more than leadership. The definition of leadership that we are meant to adhere to is stitched onto the jerseys of three players before every season. The captains are supposed to lead. The others are supposed to follow. That’s what we’re taught, and that’s often what we write and broadcast and post about.

The picture-perfect narrative of the player who wears the captain’s ‘C’ drawing a line in the sand for the rest of the team when it’s struggling is often too difficult to resist.

Truth be told, that’s the kind of anecdote I was looking for. Had Penn State captain Brandon Biro — or even someone else — given some kind of passionate speech in front of a reeling Nittany Lions team before they steadied the ship last weekend on the road with a crucial win and tie against then-No. 13 Ohio State?

Penn State had held a players only meeting when it lost an ugly game to an inferior Alaska team early in the season. That provided plenty of media fodder, maybe there was some similar landmark event that had sparked the Nittany Lions to two positive results when they really needed them.

But I found what DeNaples said to be far more enlightening, an opening into the push-and-pull between collective leadership and inner accountability.