Hockey column: For PSU, individualism and leadership don't clash — they mix
Standing in the corner of the media room at Pegula Ice Arena on Monday afternoon, Penn State junior defenseman Paul DeNaples went off-script.
Few topics in hockey have been pounded into handy, bit-sized cliches more than leadership. The definition of leadership that we are meant to adhere to is stitched onto the jerseys of three players before every season. The captains are supposed to lead. The others are supposed to follow. That’s what we’re taught, and that’s often what we write and broadcast and post about.
The picture-perfect narrative of the player who wears the captain’s ‘C’ drawing a line in the sand for the rest of the team when it’s struggling is often too difficult to resist.
Truth be told, that’s the kind of anecdote I was looking for. Had Penn State captain Brandon Biro — or even someone else — given some kind of passionate speech in front of a reeling Nittany Lions team before they steadied the ship last weekend on the road with a crucial win and tie against then-No. 13 Ohio State?
Penn State had held a players only meeting when it lost an ugly game to an inferior Alaska team early in the season. That provided plenty of media fodder, maybe there was some similar landmark event that had sparked the Nittany Lions to two positive results when they really needed them.
But I found what DeNaples said to be far more enlightening, an opening into the push-and-pull between collective leadership and inner accountability.
“Obviously [the leaders] are harping on us to get back to what made us successful,” DeNaples said. “But in the end, it’s individual. You realize that you have to change things around and you have to motivate yourself. At this point in the game and with how long we’ve been playing, I mean, if you can’t do that you’re in the wrong place. They’re obviously amazing, (captains) [Kris] Myllari, [Liam] Folkes and Biro are always there to support.
“You’ve got to find that inner drive do what you need to do,” DeNaples added.
Hockey is often dubbed the ultimate team sport. Players rarely talk about themselves as individuals. But individuals comprise any team, and in Penn State’s case, those individuals have been around for a long time.
The Nittany Lions have 10 seniors, tied for the second-most in college hockey. They have juniors who have played crucial roles from the moment they stepped onto campus in players like Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt, Cole Hults and DeNaples himself.
If any team in the country is equipped to do what DeNaples said — to find that inner drive without someone else finding it for them — it’s Penn State.
Most of those 10 seniors have played in two Big Ten title games. They’ve played in two NCAA Tournaments. They’ve spent portions of the stretch run of every season right on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and come out on both sides of it on Selection Sunday.
They showed up last weekend when Penn State needed them to.
Barratt scored an impossible goal that the Nittany Lions needed to scrape by with a tie on Friday night. Limoges scored a gritty goal in front of the net while taking a stick to his back on Saturday. Senior goalie Peyton Jones held Penn State even almost single-handedly on Friday and did enough to win on Saturday.
This is the time of year when experience plays, when exuberant speeches are for the cameras.
Don’t get DeNaples wrong, leaders and the structure they provide are essential, and the Nittany Lions have three good ones in Biro, Folkes and Myllari.
But bouncing back in the way the Nittany Lions did last weekend should be organic.
“Obviously there’s times when guys need to step up and look forward to that, and you’re looking for a [leader],” DeNaples said. “Everyone else, it’s not like they’re sitting back and waiting for them. You take things in their own hands.”
