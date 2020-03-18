In the first signing of what should be a busy offseason for current and former Penn State players, Brandon Biro inked two-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres, where he had previously attended development camp.

Biro, who finished his senior season with 25 points in 25 games, served as Penn State's captain this season.

Biro finished his Penn State career with 41 goals among 116 points, drawing into the lineup from the very beginning as a freshman. He notched over 20 points in all four of his season with the Nittany Lions.

"Brandon will bring a combination of skill, hockey sense and character to our organization," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a release. "We're confident that his four years at Penn State with Coach [Guy] Gadowsky have prepared him well for the next phase of his development."

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook