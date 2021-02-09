“They have very good guard play and they come at you in waves. Penn State is a very good team, and if they didn’t go through (COVID-19) early, they’d be in the upper echelon of the Big Ten.”

“The road gets tougher now, but I think it’s a great time of year for the road to get tougher,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told reporters this week. “Penn State was the other team that had COVID-19, but it was a lot earlier and they have rebounded nicely. They’ve won four of their last six.

Still, the Breslin Center has remained an advantage for the Spartans even without fans this season as they’ve notched a 7-2 record at home. In hosting the Nittany Lions as well as Iowa later this week, though, the Spartans are very much seeking the same type of late-season push toward the postseason as Penn State.

To do so, they’ll need to overcome a Michigan State team struggling through a uniquely tough season. At 9-7 overall, the Spartans are 91st in the latest NET rankings and have notched only three wins in 10 tries against Big Ten opponents, the most recent coming against Nebraska, along with back-to-back wins visiting the Cornhuskers on Jan. 2 and against Rutgers on Jan. 5.

Though last year’s March Madness never came to fruition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nittany Lions will be seeking the same type of impact when they visit the Spartans Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN2). Bringing a 55-50 win against Maryland into the matchup, and four wins in their last six games, the Nittany Lions will have another opportunity to continue their surge toward a postseason berth that hasn't materialized since 2011.

Penn State’s last trip to Michigan State’s Breslin Center yielded a 75-70 win for a Nittany Lions’ program during a run toward the NCAA Tournament, marking their second-ever win at the Breslin Center and first since 2009.

The sentiment is one shared by Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry, who expressed optimism following his Nittany Lions’ grind-it-out win against the Terrapins on Friday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. With the win propelling the program to No. 29 in the latest NET rankings, it marked a rare occasion this season in which a threatened Penn State lead was held onto down the stretch.

“I’m proud of our guys. I thought they gutted out a tough win when we weren't at our best against a really good team,” Ferry said. “We weren't making shots. Two of our leading scorers just didn't have it. It was a rock fight there for a while and I thought our guys just kind of stayed with each other and just kept defending and rebounding and let the offense come and let it happen. And just guys were making effort plays all over the court.

“I just thought that was just a great team win when things just weren't going well. I think that's a great thing to happen for us right now as we're heading into the back end of conference play. So for us to get a win like this, I think it's a credit to our guys.”

For Penn State to build on that momentum, they’ll likely need to maintain the defensive intensity that has carried the program thus far this season. Now turning over Big Ten opponents at a rate of 13.8 times per game, the Nittany Lions are No. 1 in the conference and second in turnover margin per game at plus-1.82 with Jamari Wheeler leading the league with 1.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, the Spartans represent one of the league’s worst in the same category, ranking 300th nationally in turnover margin at minus-2.6 per game and eighth in the Big Ten with 13.4 turnovers per game.

According to Izzo, it’s a formula for success that the Spartans are going to try to keep at bay Tuesday night.

“Their best offense at times is transition from steals,” Izzo said. “They turn you over and they go down to the other end. So we are running into a team that turns you over, coming off of our worst turnover game. I think it might be good for us because they’ll be focused on it. We’ve practiced it, with what little we’ve practiced, and hopefully, we’ll get something out of it.”

Owning the country’s top overall strength of schedule this season, Penn State has four remaining home games scheduled to two away following the trip to Michigan State, with two postponed games (at Nebraska, vs. Michigan) still to be rescheduled.