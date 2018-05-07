“Offensively, I would say K.J. and Mac with Juwan being hurt this spring,” said Sanders. “I think they're stepping up in their role pretty good, so I think they'll have a chance to do some big things this season.”

Meeting with the media in April, days ahead of the Nittany Lions’ spring game at Beaver Stadium, the rising junior running back pointed to a pair of inexperienced wideouts as having especially asserted themselves.

Miles Sanders previewed what was yet to come among Penn State’s young, offensive breakouts this spring.

K.J. Hamler and Mac Hippenhammer, redshirting freshmen last season relegated to afterthought status as Penn State produced one of the most prolific offensive performances in the program’s history, shed that status this spring.

Given the absences of Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, and DaeSean Hamilton, as well as injured Juwan Johnson this spring, the opportunity was wide open. The four team leaders in receptions last season with a combined 218 catches for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns, plus Barkley’s 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, their absences have created questions as to who might step up.

In his first real opportunity at the Blue-White Game in April, Hippenhammer made his case to be among those heavily considered.

First bringing in a 5-yard touchdown reception from Trace McSorley in the first quarter, Hippenhammer again cashed in during the second half with a 29-yard touchdown score.

“It felt good. I prepared all spring for that moment and it finally came. I just executed,” he told GoPSUSports.

None of it came as any surprise to Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Rising to the occasion is something Rahne said he’s come to expect out of the young wide receiver.

“This is kind of who Mac is,” said Rahne. “Mac is kind of the gamer. He happens to make plays in big spots. You can kind of see it in his eyes, especially after that first series I could kind of tell that he was pretty focused and locked in. He was doing everything exact. And when he does that, he's hard to deal with because he's very talented. So I was excited the way he approached it really from the first series on. I thought he had a great day.”

One of the often-talked-about topics of head coach James Franklin, the differences between performances in the weight room, on the practice field, and during games, all can manifest themselves in unique ways for individual athletes.

Hippenhammer, rated a three-star wide receiver by Rivals.com in the Class of 2017, might not have been considered the most physically imposing prospect in the class. Listed at just 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the Indiana native’s explosiveness, fluidity and IQ for the game more than make up whatever limitations might exist due to his stature.

“Mac Hippenhammer I think is one of the more natural football players that we've got, even last year when he was redshirting,” Franklin told reporters earlier this spring. “On scout team and on special teams, you watch him do things and it just came natural to him. He's gotta get bigger and stronger.”

And, said Franklin, Hippenhammer’s role as a two-sport athlete, also participating with the baseball team sandwiched around football’s spring practices, has proven to be a boon to the 19-year old’s confidence.

“I think the baseball experience has been good for him. His confidence has built with that,” said Franklin. “He did really well academically. That was part of the requirement. We said if you're going to play baseball, you've gotta do really well academically because that's a lot on your plate, and he did. So I see him really growing.”

Playing in seven games with the Nittany Lion baseball team this spring, Hippenhammer has started three but has just 10 plate appearances to his name, earning a hit while scoring one run. In the field, Hippenhammer has a 1.000 fielding percentage.