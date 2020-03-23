The rising fourth-year junior receiver was coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign in which he played in eight games and caught just one pass for 15 yards in a late-season win against Indiana. He also had two punt returns in the season-opener against Idaho, but was demoted from the job when he fumbled one against the Vandals.

The production was a step back for Hippenhammer, who'd made a touchdown reception on his first career grab as a redshirt freshman in 2018 against Pitt. He also made a 44-yard catch at Illinois to go along with four other receptions to total 103 yards for the season.

Following each of the past two seasons, Hippenhammer also appeared as a frequent contributor for Penn State baseball as an outfielder, starting 13 of 14 Nittany Lion games in the 2020 season before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to all spring sports. He's expected to stay at Penn State to focus on baseball for his final two seasons of eligibility. He was batting .205 with eight RBIs and five stolen bases when the season came to a halt.

Last season, Hippenhammer batted .272 with 14 runs scored and 8 RBIs. He also had four stolen bases. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for baseball.

Coming out of Fort Wayne, Ind., Hippenhammer was a three-star prospect. He came onto Penn State's radar in the June 2016 following a satellite camp. He was offered a few days later and ended up committing to Penn State in August 2016. Notre Dame tried to flip Hippenhammer in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day, but he ultimately decided to stick with the Nittany Lions.

