PLAYERS OF THE GAME For the sake of fairness, Minnesota’s passing game, in totality, deserves the nod here. Quarterback Tanner Morgan produced an impeccable performance, completing 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. His receivers, Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, each caught seven passes, Bateman going for a whopping 203 yards and Johnson 104, plus touchdowns. Throw in a Minnesota offensive line that allowed just one sack on the day, and the game belonged to the team with the nation’s fifth-best passing efficiency.

PLAY OF THE GAME Facing a third-and-10 in the fringe red zone, Sean Clifford’s floater to K.J. Hamler wound up instead in the hands of Antoine Winfield, in spite of an obvious pass interference against the Nittany Lion receiver. Instead of a first down or, at least, a field goal opportunity, the Nittany Lions were forced to put their defense back on the field, quickly gutted by Minnesota for another touchdown and a 21-10 lead that Penn State would never fully overcome.

BEST PASS Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan wasn’t the story coming into the game. He should have been. His first quarter strike to Bateman on the sideline proved to be a tone-setter for the Gophers that wouldn’t ever let up. On second-and-long with momentum already, the pass deep downfield was good for a touchdown and a 7-0 Minnesota lead.

BEST RUN Set up by a critical first down completion to Pat Freiermuth to move the Nittany Lions into Minnesota territory, trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Journey Brown’s 46-yard touchdown carry was an essential counterblow to the hosts. Working off a perfect seal block from Rasheed Walker, Brown did the rest of the work in the open field to complete the score. Brown did it again the very next possession with another critical carry, this time for 49 yards and again into Minnesota territory.

BEST CATCH You won’t see many better than Tyler Johnson’s 38-yard, one-handed touchdown reception along the Minnesota sideline midway through the second quarter on Saturday. Trapping the ball against his face mask, the sturdy receiver beat Keaton Ellis and Waltzed into the end zone to complete the score. Rashod Bateman’s second-and-12, 23-yard reception, expertly tip-toeing along the Minnesota sideline to make the catch, also deserves a mention here.

WORST DROP Desperately needing to make a play while backed up against their own end zone, down 21-10 in the second quarter, Clifford’s pinpoint pass to Daniel George on third-and-10 went unrewarded. A sure first down and a counter to Minnesota’s building momentum, George’s drop proved to be a costly incompletion for the Nittany Lions.

BEST SACK Pinned deep in their territory, Clifford and the offense found themselves in an even more precarious position when Minnesota defensive tackle Esezi Olomewo gobbled up the quarterback. The sack forced a Penn State punt and was one of two on the day for the Gophers.

BEST HIT Shaka Toney nearly had a sack, or a forced interception, when he whacked Tanner Morgan on a second-and-6 pass late in the third quarter. The ball floated harmlessly toward the middle of the field, but the Nittany Lions were unable to come up with the interception.

BEST EFFORT Trailing 24-10 at the end of the first half, Hamler was heading into the end zone were it not for a critical Jerry St. Juste trip-up tackle from behind. Instead of a touchdown to close the gap to end the first half, Penn State found itself with just three points.

WORST EFFORT Penn State’s pass coverage was eaten alive by Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and his receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman. Corners and safeties responsible alike, the Nittany Lion secondary simply could not figure it out against the Gophers throughout the afternoon, especially on critical third downs. Twice facing third-and-long in the third quarter, the Gophers connected for 21- and 36-yard completions. Pinning the Gophers deep early in the fourth quarter, a John Reid pass interference bailed out the Minnesota offense on another third-and-long.

BEST KICK Minnesota’s Jacob Herbers put Penn State in a bind all afternoon thanks to his precision punting. Coming off a quick possession to open the second half, the Gophers moved the ball enough to give Herbers a perfect opportunity to pin the Nittany Lions deep, which he did with a 36-yard attempt down to Penn State’s 9-yard line.

BEST DECISION Minnesota’s offensive set pieces in the first quarter were marvelous exploitations of Penn State’s weaknesses in the middle of the field defensively, no better executed than Morgan’s 21-yard pitch-and-catch with Chris Autman-Bell for a 21-yard touchdown. The score gave the Gophers a 14-7 lead and demonstrated the true potency Minnesota’s offense was bringing to the field.

WORST DECISION Penn State’s choice to try for two late in the third quarter was curious, at best. Along with the missed opportunity, the 5-point deficit turned into 12 points on the next Gopher touchdown. So, when faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 5, Penn State had little choice but to go for the touchdown instead of taking the field goal to make it a one-possession game with 10:38 left to play.

MOST TELLING MOMENT It wasn’t so much a moment, but a series of moments, for Penn State’s pass defense on Saturday afternoon. Forcing the Gophers into repeated third-and-long situations, Penn State allowed first downs of 21- and 36-yards and, most critically the extension of a possession on a desperation heave thanks to a John Reid pass interference. Unable to get off the field when it mattered most, the Gophers simply milked away Penn State’s best opportunities for a comeback.