PLAYER OF THE GAME Sean Clifford was by no means perfect, but his poise and maturity in the first half was crucial to Penn State jumping out to a big lead and earning a 28-7 win at Spartan Stadium Saturday. For the game, he finished completing 18-of-32 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.

PLAY OF THE GAME If it wasn’t already over at the half with the Nittany Lions leading 21-0, Michigan State’s muffed punt return to open the second half finished it. Brandon Sowards attempted to haul in Blake Gillikin’s booming punt at his own 5-yard line, but instead of securely making the catch, it popped off his chest pads and into the waiting arms of Dan Chisena. The turnover set up Penn State possession on the doorstep, with tight end Pat Freiermuth cashing in the very next play for a 6-yard score to gain a 28-0 advantage.

BEST PASS Sean Clifford had some nice passes, some that went for incompletions thanks to the day’s difficult conditions, but none were better than his third-down completion to Jahan Dotson in the face of Michigan State’s coming blitz late in the third quarter. Good for a first down, the pass moved Penn State deeper into Michigan State’s territory.

WORST PASS Sean Clifford’s third interception of the season is a pass he’d probably prefer to have back. Facing a third-and-6 without a good option, the redshirt sophomore signal-caller heaved a pass downfield while backpedaling, rather than taking the easy throwaway out of bounds, easily winding up in the hands of Michigan State safety David Dowell. Effectively a change of possession, that it only netted Penn State 30 yards instead of taking advantage of Blake Gillikin’s booming punts was a big mistake, bailed out only by the fact that Marquis Wilson intercepted Lewerke’s very next pass.

BEST RUN There were flashier carries at Spartan Stadium on both sides of the ball, but none were as gritty as Journey Brown’s first-down pick-up on fourth down late in the first half. Already ahead 13-0 with outstanding field position, Brown’s 2-yard plunge was enough to get the Nittany Lions a new set of downs and, eventually, another 7 points on K.J. Hamler’s 27-yard touchdown reception.

BEST CATCH It might not have been much of an impactful play on the game’s outcome, but you couldn’t find a better reception in the rain than Cody White’s sideline grab for a first down midway through the first quarter.

WORST DROP Understanding just how miserable the conditions were Saturday in East Lansing, that doesn’t change what is certain to be Penn State’s disappointment in some of the sure interceptions that fell to the turf. In fact, Micah Parsons had a prime third-quarter opportunity to abruptly end a Spartan possession with an interception, only to drop it. The Spartans needed just four more plays after Parsons’ miscue to score their first touchdown and return Penn State’s advantage to 21 points.

BEST SACK It took nearly two full quarters, but Jayson Oweh finally recorded Penn State’s first sack when he unloaded on Brian Lewerke on the final play of the first half. The Spartans, already behind 21-0, were looking for a shot downfield but Penn State didn’t allow for it. Oweh wasn’t done, though. With the Spartans working on putting together some type of comeback, the defensive end hit Lewerke’s blindside, forcing a fumble into the hands of Ellis Brooks for a momentum-upending turnover.

BEST HIT Penn State fans won’t think much of it, but Michigan State safety Tre Person made an outstanding open field tackle on a Clifford scramble late in the first half. The problem for the Nittany Lions, of course, was that Clifford landed harshly on his left arm, sending the quarterback to the sideline in pain.

BEST EFFORT Pat Freiermuth probably could have settled for a 14-yard reception and a first down to get into Michigan State’s short red zone early in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions’ big tight end had other ideas. Making the catch at the 5-yard line, Freiermuth barreled his way through Spartan defenders Xavier Henderson and David Dowel to get into the end zone and give the Nittany Lions a 13-0 lead.

BEST KICK Penn State punter Blake Gillikin didn’t waste any time making his mark on Saturday afternoon’s game. Forced into a fourth down punt on the Nittany Lions’ first possession, the senior blasted a 58-yarder in the steady rain all the way to the Spartans’ 15. Later in the fourth quarter, when the Nittany Lions needed some help getting across the finish line, he pulled out another one to pin the Spartans at their own 1-yard line with 12 minutes to play.

BEST DECISION With a nice 13-0 cushion at the end of the first half, Penn State could have settled for a punt on fourth-and-1 at midfield, content to get to the locker room. Instead, James Franklin sensed an opportunity to stay aggressive and send the hosts away dispirited. Going for the first, getting it, and cashing in with another touchdown before the half was a bold move that paid off.

WORST DECISION For a team that has consistently been one of the least penalized in college football this season, Saturday afternoon was nothing short of lousy in the department for the Nittany Lions. Even worse, they were the type of unforced, uncharacteristic penalties that Franklin hates, particularly the three unsportsmanlike conduct calls including Antonio Shelton's ejection. It was a bad look for a program that prides itself on high character performances.

MOST TELLING MOMENT Michigan State enters every game with the threat of pulling off some special teams trickery. But with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left to play in the first half, it was Penn State’s Shaka Toney that blasted through the Spartans’ field goal unit to block Matt Coghlin’s field goal attempt, right off his helmet, in fact. The play set the Nittany Lions up with outstanding field position.