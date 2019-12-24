Highs & Lows: Looking back at the past decade
The 2010s were a decade of drastic change for the Penn State football program. We knew that going in. Everyone was well aware when the decade began that the Paterno era was nearing its end. But the orderly transition that had been widely expected never happened, and rather than handing the program off to a designated in-house successor, the university made a clean break. Two years later, the man who’d been chosen to succeed Joe Paterno, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, returned to the NFL to become head coach of the Houston Texans. The university responded by making a clean break from its clean break.
Enter James Franklin.
In his six seasons, Franklin has continued the project that O’Brien started, rebuilding the program following the NCAA sanctions. There had been any number of doomsday predictions after the sanctions were announced in the summer of 2012, but the Lions never suffered a losing season during the 2010s, and with the decade about to end, they have firmly established themselves as New Year’s Six bowl contenders and perhaps as the program best-positioned to challenge Ohio State for Big Ten supremacy in the years to come.
Here’s a look at some of the on-field highs and lows of the decade:
TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYER Do we even have to say his name? Saquon Barkley made a strong case for himself as the greatest running back in school history during a mesmerizing career in which he became the centerpiece of the Nittany Lions’ return to greatness.
When Barkley renounced an earlier verbal commitment to Rutgers and signed instead with Penn State in February 2015, the Lions were struggling to stay above .500 due to the effects of the sanctions. By the time he left three years later, they had won a Big Ten championship, played in two New Year’s Six bowls and had developed into realistic contenders for the College Football Playoff. Barkley finished his career with 5,538 all-purpose yards, 43 rushing touchdowns and 53 total TDs, all school records. If he’d played four seasons, he would likely own every rushing mark in the Penn State record book. Instead, he left for the NFL following the 2017 season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after gaining 2,028 yards of total offense in a sensational debut season with the New York Giants. The Lions have recruited quite well at running back the past few years, but players as electrifying as No. 26 don’t come around all that often. He’s the obvious choice as Penn State’s offensive player of the decade.
Honorable Mention: Mike Gesicki, Chris Godwin, DaeSean Hamilton, Matt McGloin, Trace McSorley, Allen Robinson, Donovan Smith, Stefen Wisniewski
TOP DEFENSIVE PLAYER Other Penn State players had more tackles. Others enjoyed longer NFL careers. But no player made a bigger impact on the program than linebacker Michael Mauti. A 2008 arrival who fought through ACL injuries to both knees earlier in his career, Mauti held the team together during some of its darkest hours. Following the announcement of the NCAA sanctions in July 2012, he teamed up with fullback Michael Zordich and quarterback Matt McGloin, and together those three seniors convinced their teammates that the Nittany Lions still had a future, that the program could still do great things even after it had been hit with an array of penalties aimed at rendering it uncompetitive. Mauti made 95 tackles that year before seeing his college career end with a knee injury against Indiana. In their season finale the following week against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions all wore Mauti’s jersey number 42 on their helmets in a show of support and solidarity. It was well-deserved honor for the senior linebacker, who went on to play five seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.
Honorable Mention: Marcus Allen, Yetur Gross-Matos, Gerald Hodges, Mike Hull, Austin Johnson, Carl Nassib, Micah Parsons, Devon Still
TOP SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER Sam Ficken’s starting career began inauspiciously, but the story of his rough afternoon at Virginia in September 2012 has been told many, many times. So let’s focus on what he did next: In three seasons as Penn State’s starting place kicker, Ficken hit 54 field goals to rank second in school history in that category and finished his career as Penn State’s fourth-leading scorer with 271 points. (He’s now in fifth place, having been passed by Barkley.) In 2014, his final season, Ficken kicked a school-record 24 field goals in 29 attempts. That year, he provided the winning points in both the Nittany Lions’ season opener (a 26-24 victory over UCF) and their season finale (a 31-30 overtime win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl). Against the Eagles, Ficken hit a 44-yarder with 20 seconds left to send the game to overtime, then he hit the PAT that decided the outcome after BC missed its attempt earlier in the first overtime period.
“It’s a storybook ending, really,” Ficken said. “I couldn’t have written a better way for it to go.”
Honorable Mention: Saquon Barkley, Tyler Davis, Blake Gillikin, DeAndre Thompkins
BEST WIN The Nittany Lions’ 24-21 victory over second-ranked Ohio State in 2016 will be remembered forever, not just because it was a rare triumph over their most vexing Big Ten opponent, but because it propelled them to a Big Ten championship. They had gone into the game unranked and unheralded, and they certainly weren’t expected to vie for a spot in Indianapolis. But they came out of it looking like a whole different team.
They hadn’t overwhelmed the Buckeyes; in fact, they were decisively outgained, 413 yards to 276. But they rallied back from deficits of 12-0 and 21-7, scoring the go-ahead points on one of the most memorable plays in school history, a blocked field goal attempt that Grant Haley returned 60 yards for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 27 seconds to play. The defense made that lead hold up, as Evan Schwan sacked J.T. Barrett on fourth-and-23 to snuff out the Buckeyes’ final possession and assure Penn State of a momentous victory.
Their perpetual success may have made the Buckeyes seem like an unstoppable force going into the game, but the Lions’ defensive players didn’t see it that way as they headed back onto the field with just over four minutes to go seeking one last stop. “They’re D-I, we’re a D-I team, too,” safety Marcus Allen said. “They bleed just like we do. So it was like, ‘Man, let’s get it done and get our offense back on the field and celebrate.’ ”
That celebration foreshadowed a return to elite status. It may not have been evident at the time, but Penn State’s players knew that something was brewing. Linebacker Jason Cabinda said it best. “This wasn’t a fluke win,” he declared after the game. “This is who we are and who we will continue to be.”
Honorable Mention: the Nittany Lions’ 43-40 victory over 18th-ranked Michigan in 2013. This one had everything: a blown 11-point halftime lead, a furious last-minute comeback, a heroic performance by Christian Hackenberg, who threw for 305 yards, and, finally, a game-clinching 2-yard touchdown run by Bill Belton in the fourth overtime period. The game didn’t springboard Penn State to a league championship or a bowl berth; they were barred from both at the time. But it did show that the team was capable of playing fun, competitive football even in the bleakest of the post-sanction years.
MOST DISAPPOINTING LOSS If the Lions’ comeback victory over Ohio State in 2016 was the fulfillment of so many long-dormant hopes, the losses to the Buckeyes the next two years were mirror opposites of that triumph, games in which the Lions seemed to have the upper hand in the fourth quarter, only to see everything slip away. In 2017, Penn State squandered a 15-point lead with less than 12 minutes to play in Columbus. Last year, the Lions blew a 12-point lead in the final 6:42 at Beaver Stadium.
Was one of those games more disheartening than the other? It would be hard to make that distinction; they were both gut punches. But for what it’s worth, the Lions were probably only a couple of first downs away from clinching the game at the Horseshoe. Shareef Miller had recovered a Barrett fumble at the Ohio State 42-yard line with Penn State leading by 15 points in the fourth quarter. Even just a field goal would have given the Lions a three-score lead with 13 minutes to play. But Barkley lost 7 yards on first down, and the possession quickly fizzled. Denzel Ward blocked Gillikin’s subsequent punt, and after taking over at Penn State’s 41, Ohio State needed only two plays to score a touchdown. It was the beginning of the end.
Dishonorable Mention: Penn State’s 63-14 loss to Ohio State in 2013. Maybe disappointing is the wrong word, because no one was giving the sanction-depleted Lions a realistic chance of upsetting the fourth-ranked Buckeyes on the road. But Ohio State’s offensive dominance was staggering. Its 686 yards were the most that Penn State had ever given up, and its 63 points were the third-highest total by a Nittany Lion opponent. Not since a 64-5 loss to the Duquesne Athletic Club in 1899 had the Lions given up so many points in a single game. Allen Robinson might have been the best player on the field that night, as he finished with 173 receiving yards on 12 catches. But in every other respect, the Buckeyes had Penn State thoroughly outmanned.
BEST PLAY Everybody remembers Haley’s touchdown against Ohio State in 2016. The junior cornerback, a late addition to Franklin’s first recruiting class at Penn State, assured himself of a permanent place in school history when he tumbled into the end zone with what would turn out to be the winning points.
Less celebrated, but every bit as important, was the block that sent the ball careening into the Ohio State backfield. Allen had tried to swat down a field goal attempt earlier in the game and had gotten enough altitude on his jump but had missed the ball. “It was a little [too far] left for me,” he said.
So at halftime, he sought out special teams coordinator Charles Huff and said, “Where am I supposed to be to block the kick?” Huff told him that if the kick was from the right hash, the ball would be sailing over the Buckeyes’ right guard.
Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin had hit two field goals earlier in the game and was looking to give the Buckeyes a 24-17 lead with a career-long 45-yard attempt. Allen was ready and waiting.
“I knew it was going to come again, and I just did the same thing I did [earlier in the game],” he said. “I came clean. I went with the adjustment that Coach Huff gave me and I blocked it.”
The rest is history.
BEST PASS Four seconds left. Four points down. Fourth-and-goal. Penn State had one chance left at Iowa in 2017, and McSorley made it count. Drifting back in the pocket, he waited for Juwan Johnson to cross into the middle of the end zone and fired a dart between three Iowa defenders as they converged on the ball. Johnson caught the 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a walk-off 21-19 victory.
BEST RUN A few years ago, someone put together a montage of Barkley’s top 10 plays at Penn State and posted it on YouTube. You could pretty much pick any one of those carries at random and include it here. They’re all spectacular. For the sake of brevity, let’s go with his 79-yard touchdown run to open the second half of the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC. That play showcased so much of what made him great at Penn State: the vision, the instant acceleration and the blazing speed that opponents couldn’t match in the open field.
BEST CATCH Robinson levitated over Channing Stribling on the sideline and came down hard on his backside at the Michigan 1-yard line, holding onto the ball and setting up a touchdown plunge by Hackenberg on the next play. The 36-yard catch was the most remarkable moment in an 80-yard, 29-second drive (with no timeouts) that sent the Penn State-Michigan game to overtime in 2013. It was a catch so good that Robinson had an image of it tattooed onto his torso after he entered the NFL and showed off his new ink on Twitter.
That didn’t sit well with Stribling, who tweeted that “some people just ain’t built for the league.” Robinson, who showed during his first few NFL seasons that he absolutely was built for the league, was ready with a response. “Strib,” he tweeted, “all this could have been avoided if you made the play.”
BEST RETURN It didn’t go for a touchdown, but K.J. Hamler sparked Penn State’s season-opening victory over Appalachian State in 2018 with a 52-yard burst up the right sideline. Playing his first game for the Lions, Hamler hesitated initially, seemingly unsure whether to bring the ball out. But after evading a tackle inside his own 10, he found a lane and stayed in bounds until reaching the App State 48. Seven plays later, he scored on a 15-yard pass reception from McSorley, and the Lions sent the game to overtime, eventually winning, 45-38.
Hamler said his moment of indecision came when he couldn’t tell whether teammate Johnathan Thomas was urging him to bring the ball out or call for a touchback. “He didn’t give me any signal,” Hamler said. “So I said, all right, go. I just went, and luckily it put us into good field position.”
BEST KICK Jordan Stout broke the school record with a 57-yard field goal against Pitt earlier this season. But the attempt took place just before halftime, so there was still a lot of football to be played at that point in the game. If you prefer a high-pressure late-game kick, how about the 44-yarder that Ficken hit in the waning seconds of the Pinstripe Bowl to send the game to overtime? Or maybe the 36-yarder that Ficken hit on the final play of the Croke Park Classic in 2014? That one gave the Lions a 26-24 victory over UCF in Franklin’s first game as their head coach.
MOST TELLING MOMENT The 2016 Ohio State game is justly celebrated, but the Lions’ revival really began a week earlier against Minnesota. They had gone into that game on the heels of a dismal 49-10 loss at Michigan in their Big Ten opener and still seemed to be reeling in the first half against the Gophers, surrendering 10 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter.
Those late defensive lapses, coupled with an offensive effort that had yielded only a field goal in the game’s first 30 minutes, prompted a bit of soul searching in the locker room at halftime. “We knew we had to come out firing in the second half,” McSorley said. “That’s what we talked about at halftime, it’s now or never. We always talk about how good we can be, and it was time to stop talking and start doing it.”
The Nittany Lions went three-and-out on their first possession of the third quarter, and it didn’t look as though they were going to fare any better on their second possession. But on third-and-10 from Penn State’s 20-yard line, McSorley found Irvin Charles over the middle, and the lanky receiver shook off a defender and ran for a touchdown to cut Minnesota’s lead to 13-10. The two teams traded punches the rest of the way, with Barkley delivering the knockout blow in overtime on a 25-yard TD run that gave the Lions a 29-26 win.
Players will tell you they always had faith that their new Joe Moorhead-designed offense was going to work and that they were going to be able to turn around a season that had begun with two losses in their first four games. But looking back on it with the benefit of hindsight, that game can’t help but seem like a pivot point – not just for the season but for the entire Penn State football program. When he led his team into Beaver Stadium that day, Franklin had a 16-14 record at PSU. Since then, he’s gone 39-9.
