The 2010s were a decade of drastic change for the Penn State football program. We knew that going in. Everyone was well aware when the decade began that the Paterno era was nearing its end. But the orderly transition that had been widely expected never happened, and rather than handing the program off to a designated in-house successor, the university made a clean break. Two years later, the man who’d been chosen to succeed Joe Paterno, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, returned to the NFL to become head coach of the Houston Texans. The university responded by making a clean break from its clean break. Enter James Franklin. In his six seasons, Franklin has continued the project that O’Brien started, rebuilding the program following the NCAA sanctions. There had been any number of doomsday predictions after the sanctions were announced in the summer of 2012, but the Lions never suffered a losing season during the 2010s, and with the decade about to end, they have firmly established themselves as New Year’s Six bowl contenders and perhaps as the program best-positioned to challenge Ohio State for Big Ten supremacy in the years to come. Here’s a look at some of the on-field highs and lows of the decade:

Marcus Allen and Trace McSorley celebrate a win in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30, 2017.

Marcus Allen's blocked field goal, which was then returned for a score by Grant Haley, will go down as one of the biggest plays in program history.