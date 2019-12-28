Special Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com

PLAYER OF THE GAME Limiting this to just one player would be a travesty given the impact both Journey Brown and Micah Parsons had on the game. Both were named the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding players of the game.

PLAY OF THE GAME Parsons moved like a missile toward Memphis quarterback Brady White on a key third-and-8 in the final minute of the third quarter. Leading just 38-36 at the time, Parsons produced a pick-six for Garrett Taylor to provide a much-needed cushion for the Nittany Lions. Though Memphis would keep coming, knocking through a sixth field goal to open the fourth quarter, another Noah Cain touchdown would eventually seal the win for Penn State.

BEST PASS The throw itself wasn’t perfect, but Brady White’s ability to extend a third-and-8 passing play midway through the first quarter, his Tigers trailing 7-3 and facing a wave of Penn State momentum, proved to be monumental. Escaping the pocket and rolling to his left, White found Kedarian Jones wide open, deep down the middle of the field, and connected for a 56-yard pickup. The Tigers needed just three plays from there to reach the end zone and make it a 10-7 game.

WORST PASS Sean Clifford’s second half didn’t get off to a great start. Immediately following Memphis’ touchdown drive to open the frame, Clifford’s second attempt was intercepted by linebacker Austin Hall deep in Penn State’s own territory.

BEST RUN What more could be said about Brown’s stunning 32-yard touchdown carry to give Penn State its first points on the afternoon? The redshirt sophomore running back simply willed his way into the end zone, slamming Tiger defenders to the ground and plowing over the goal line.

BEST CATCH Jahan Dotson’s 10-yard reception may not have seemed like much in the second quarter, but it moved the chains for Penn State’s offense at a time when the Lions needed a spark. The first down quickly turned into another and, after a K.J. Hamler 15-yard pickup to the 1-yard line, Cain finished the drive with a touchdown run. Marquis Wilsons’ fourth quarter interception also deserves a nod here.

WORST DROP Memphis linebacker JJ Russell had a sure interception on a poorly thrown pass to the middle of the field by Clifford right at the game’s onset, but the ball simply slipped through his hands to the Cowboys Stadium turf. Penn State would punt as a result.

BEST SACK Aligned on the interior on Memphis’ third-and-19 deep in its own territory, Yetur Gross-Matos wrangled White by simply pushing past a pair of blockers, then dragging the quarterback to the ground with just his right arm. The play set Penn State up with prime field position on its ensuing possession.

BEST HIT Pat Freiermuth’s first reception of the game was a memorable one. Swinging toward the sideline in the red zone, the tight end turned up field and absolutely leveled Memphis defensive back Carlito Gonzalez. The play was good for 19 yards and set up a 2-yard Penn State carry for Devyn Ford immediately afterward.

BEST EFFORT Brown’s 32-yard touchdown run in the first half was pure effort. In total, Brown took a hit or pushed through five Memphis defenders on his way into the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 7-3 lead.

BEST KICK Riley Patterson’s 48-yarder to open the scoring for Memphis had plenty of leg, and more, to get through the uprights. The kick gave the Tigers an early 3-0 lead. He’d hit two more before the half ended. Even still, his 51-yarder in the third quarter might have been his best as it also cleared with plenty of room to spare. Patterson’s effort set Cotton Bowl records, both for his long of 51 yards and his total of six.

BEST DECISION Relentlessly pressuring Brady White didn’t always yield dividends for Penn State, but it did when it mattered most. Coming off a critical failed fourth-down conversion in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions brought everything on third-and-8. Parsons forced White into a game-changing interception to Taylor, which the senior safety promptly walked into the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 45-36 lead to close out the quarter.

WORST DECISION Penn State’s timeout usage to secure a touchdown before the end of the first half, while successful, might have been better conceived. Leaving nearly a minute of time on the clock by using all three timeouts, rather than letting the clock bleed, allowed Memphis ample time to hit a field goal before heading to the locker room.

