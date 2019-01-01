PLAYER OF THE GAME Given the circumstances of his fourth quarter comeback attempt, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has to be considered here, but the nod ultimately needs to go to Kentucky running back Benny Snell. In his last game as a Wildcat, Snell produced a pair of touchdowns and 144 yards on 26 carries and, ultimately, broke the backs of the Lion defense.

PLAY OF THE GAME Keeping Kentucky in check offensively throughout the fourth quarter, the Wildcats needed only to put the game away on the ground to secure the victory late. Most critically, facing a third-and-3 at his own 36-yard line, Snell’s 4-yard carry was the backbreaker that ultimately sent the Lions home with a loss.

BEST PASS Trace McSorley’s fourth quarter bullet to tight end Pat Freiermuth was already a beauty. That the true freshman pushed ahead to cement the touchdown simply rewarded the effort. The connection went for 18 yards and left the Nittany Lions with hope, trailing 27-21, with 9 minutes remaining.

WORST PASS Trace McSorley couldn’t have dreamed of a better opportunity. Having to evade a first-and-10 Kentucky rush from all angles at the end of the first half, the signal-caller stepped up in the pocket and simply overthrew a wide open Pat Freiermuth slanting toward the end zone. Unable to pick up a first down to extend the possession, the Nittany Lions were forced to settle for a field goal try, which was no good.

BEST RUN Benny Snell opened the second half with a bang for Kentucky. Taking the ball at the 35 following an out of bounds kick, the Wildcat ran through, then over, the Nittany Lions up the sideline for a highlight reel 32-yard carry.

BEST CATCH K.J. Hamler’s big first down play was more of a catch-and-run, ripping off a huge gain down to the Kentucky 1-yard line in the second quarter. Going for 41 yards, the Nittany Lions then cashed in on with a touchdown completion to Nick Bowers.

WORST DROP A problem that has plagued the Nittany Lions all season, drops didn’t subside against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Running back Miles Sanders was the first to cough one up, an easy pitch-and-catch from McSorley on the second play of the game, but DeAndre Thompkins also let two slip through his hands.

BEST SACK For Josh Allen, “pick one” probably applies best to this category. The Kentucky linebacker more than lived up to his pregame billing, finishing the game with three sacks as the Wildcats uncorked all afternoon on quarterback Trace McSorley.

BEST HIT At what appeared to be a critical early juncture in the game, Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson met Benny Snell head-on at the line of scrimmage on Kentucky’s third-and-2 attempt from its own 10-yard line. The stop forced a Wildcat punt and returned possession to Penn State’s struggling offense.

BEST EFFORT How can this go to anyone but McSorley? The Nittany Lion veteran quarterback was, at the onset of the second half, reported to have suffered a broken foot and would be done for the day. Whatever the story, McSorley was clearly hurt, but would return to the game nonetheless to engineer a remarkable fourth quarter comeback.

BEST KICK Penn State punter Blake Gillkin unloaded an absolute bomb on his first attempt of the afternoon. Backed into his own fringe red zone, Gillikin’s punt landed inside the Kentucky 20, then bounced all the way down to the 3-yard line when Drew Hartlaub touched it dead.

WORST KICK Jake Pinegar’s troubles from the start of his true freshman season as a Nittany Lion reared their way back into play Saturday. His first attempt, a standard 40-yarder, sailed wide of the uprights to leave the Nittany Lions without points on a prime first quarter scoring opportunity. His bad dream then became nightmarish when he missed a 36-yard try before the end of the first half.

BEST RETURN Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden made mincemeat of Penn State’s punt coverage team in the waning minutes of the first quarter, weaving in and out of traffic en route to a 58-yard touchdown return. The score gave Kentucky a 10-0 advantage against a Penn State offense completely lost in the wilderness.

BEST DECISION Though it was contained through much of the second half, Kentucky’s running game ultimately proved to be the Nittany Lions’ undoing. Unable to cash in with a touchdown drive to take a lead late against the Wildcats, Penn State fell victim to a steady dose of Benny Snell, the running back pounding the rock well enough to extinguish the Nittany Lions’ remaining timeouts.

WORST DECISION This one will feature plenty of what-ifs after the fact, but two most distinctly stand out. First, the gifted field goal to the Wildcats at the start of the game. Calling for a fake punt on their own side of the field just 40 seconds into the game, the Nittany Lions couldn’t convert and quickly gave Kentucky easy field position for a field goal. They were three points that, ultimately, would prove to be the difference in the final score. The second questionable call...

MOST TELLING MOMENT Undoubtedly more important than any special teams snafu at the start of the game, James Franklin’s choice not to go for it on fourth-and-7 at Kentucky’s 14-yard line proved to be a dagger. Jake Pinegar’s field goal was good, but the Nittany Lions wouldn’t get the ball back again as Kentucky put away the final 4 minutes, 12 seconds. Penn State could only trod off the field, unable to secure a 10th win on the season.