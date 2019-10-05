PLAYER OF THE GAME Penn State defensive effort was so dominating and complete against a beleaguered Purdue team that the honor has to be shared. Swarming and disrupting the Boilermakers’ outmatched offensive line, the Nittany Lions brought so much pressure from their front four to begin with, then complemented it with a series of blitzes. The result was a combined 10 sacks shared among eight players, including three from Shaka Toney and a pair for Yetur Gross-Matos.

PLAY OF THE GAME In a game that lacked much luster outside of a 28-point effort in the first 16 minutes for the Nittany Lions, the play of the game came early as K.J. Hamler easily hauled in a 23-yard touchdown from Sean Clifford at the 10:22 mark in the first quarter. It helped spark a run of scoring on four-straight possessions that put the game out of reach early in the Nittany Lions' favor.

BEST PASS Clifford’s day started well enough, but the biggest chunk of his passing yardage on the afternoon came from the plays made by his targets. It takes nothing away from the redshirt sophomore, who completed his job of getting the ball quickly out of his own hands and into those of the Penn State pieces that can do the most damage.

WORST PASS For the second week in a row, Clifford got a little lackadaisical with one of his passes downfield and found himself on the wrong end of an interception as a result. Looking in the middle of the field for a streaking Hamler, Clifford badly under-threw his target and was picked off by Simeon Smiley, leading to Purdue’s first scoring opportunity of the game when Plummer found David Bell deep down field.

BEST RUN On this day, Penn State’s running game simply could not accomplish what it wanted against a Purdue defense determined to take it away in the trenches. Until the game’s final quarter, that is. Settling on Noah Cain at running back, the Nittany Lions finally got rolling downfield, eventually rumbling for a 7-play, 87-yard scoring drive highlighted by Cain’s six carries for 65 yards and 2-yard touchdown. With the possession, the true freshman topped the century mark for the first time in his career as a Nittany Lion.

BEST CATCH Nick Bowers’ 9-yard reception at the sideline in the second quarter went for a first down on a third-down play, but the fact that he caught it at all was pretty remarkable. Tightly blanketed by Purdue corner Simeon Smiley, Bowers laid out fully and hauled in the catch. After a review, Bowers was credited with the catch, his second of the game.

BEST SACK Gross-Matos didn’t meet much resistance, but the stunt from the Nittany Lion defensive line was nifty enough to earn the end a third-down sack on Boilermaker quarterback Jack Plummer early in the second quarter. The play went for a loss of 8 yards, gave Gross-Matos his 4.5th on the season, and boosted Penn State’s total to three in the first third of the game.

BEST HIT Lamont Wade’s instantaneous contact with Brycen Hopkins on third-and-long late in the first quarter knocked the pass out of the tight end’s hands and, initially, led the officiating crew to believe the play was a catch-and-fumble. After a review, the Boilermakers were given the ball back, but it still meant another fourth down and punt for the visitors.

BEST EFFORT Noah Cain’s 27-yard carry in the fourth quarter, one in which he weaved through traffic before pounding his way deep onto the doorstep of the end zone, was one of the lone second-half highlights for Penn State’s offense. Appearing otherwise flat and disinterested since bursting out to a 28-0 lead, Cain’s effort was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise uninspiring second half.

BEST RETURN K.J. Hamler had a few on Saturday - as well as a few unwise choices - but his first punt return set the tone for what would take place the rest of the afternoon. Throwing up what appeared to be a fair-catch signal, Hamler continued on his merry way when eventually hauling in the punt, bursting in and out of traffic on his way to a 26-yard return.

BEST DECISION The concept is simple enough, the execution a little more complicated, but this is twice consecutively that the Nittany Lions have taken command of a game from its onset thanks to a perfected version of complementary football. The defense forced a three-and-out, capped by a sack. Hamler ripped off a punt return. And the Nittany Lion offense needed just six plays to get into the end zone, capped by an explosive play.

WORST DECISION Understanding the need for increased player safety in today’s game, the officials’ decision to remove Purdue’s Cam Allen from the game for targeting in the first quarter on Clifford was an unfortunate one. Rules are rules, but seeing the number of times that unintended, normal tackles have turned into 15-yard penalties plus, worse, an ejection, it’s time to take another look at the rule and give officials more discretion on what is and what isn’t targeting.

MOST TELLING MOMENT A mid-first quarter injury to Purdue’s Cornel Jones was a perfect encapsulation of the Boilermakers’ season to this point. Simply trying to avoid a late hit on Clifford, Jones jumped over a pile but ended up landing directly on his head, leaving him on the Beaver Stadium turf before finally, gingerly, walking off the field. The next play, Clifford jogged his way into the end zone for an unimpeded touchdown. Thankfully, Jones made his way back into the game later in the second quarter.