PLAYER OF THE GAME Idaho’s defense was beyond suspect, but Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford acquitted himself perfectly well for his first start with the Nittany Lions. Steadying himself after a shaky couple of possessions to start the game, the redshirt sophomore settled in and dissected Idaho’s defense throughout the rest of the first half, both through the air as well as with his legs. Following an immediate touchdown to open the second half, Clifford’s day was done, finishing with 14 completions on 23 attempts for 280 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns to go along with 57 yards on seven carries.

PLAY OF THE GAME Devyn Ford’s second career carry was a home run, the true freshman back riding his inside block straight past Idaho’s defensive front, to the second level, and eventually, along the sideline for an 81-yard score. Props are deserved for receiver Justin Shorter’s TD-sealing block at the 25-yard line, no doubt to the delight of both James Franklin and receivers’ coach Gerad Parker.

BEST PASS Flushed by a collapsing pocket, Sean Clifford stepped up and lofted a perfect 36-yard throw to a streaking K.J. Hamler in the end zone early in the second quarter. Hamler, aware of the rapidly approaching backline of the end zone, stutter-stepped while securing the ball to complete the touchdown reception. The score gave the Nittany Lions a 27-0 lead with another 40 minutes of football to play.

BEST RUN Journey Brown’s first series of the 2019 season could not have gone much better. Patient with the ball in his hands, his first two carries went for 4 and 3 yards, respectively. But on second-and-7 at the Idaho 23, Brown found a gaping hole on at the left hash and smoothly made his way past three Vandal defenders, using the umpire as an extra blocker, to reach the end zone. The score helped give Penn State a 13-0 advantage with 5:03 left to play in the first quarter. Each of Penn State’s scholarship running backs posted touchdowns on the day.

BEST CATCH On an afternoon in which the Nittany Lions snagged 25 receptions as a team, you could probably have your choice of a few, but none stand out more than Hamler's end zone awareness and touchdown reception from Clifford.

WORST DROP Journey Brown wanted to secure a first down before he secured the ball near the sideline on a second-and-short swing pass from Sean Clifford. Instead, the ball dropped to the turf harmlessly and the Nittany Lions would be forced to punt just two plays later, midway through the second quarter.

BEST SACK Brent Pry previewed the possibility of a Nittany Lion three-down look with Yetur-Gross Matos in the middle on obvious passing downs this summer, and the Penn State defensive coordinator didn’t wait very long to utilize it. Facing third-and-10 early in the first quarter, Vandals’ quarterback Mason Petrino was swallowed whole by Gross-Matos for a 9-yard loss.

BEST HIT The game was virtually over, but true freshman linebacker Brandon Smith's hit with just seconds remaining was a bone-cruncher. In fact, the officials were influenced enough by the reaction of the crowd to go to the monitor to double-check the possibility of targeting. Smith was cleared of the infraction, but the play was one Idaho's Kiahn Martinez isn't likely to forget anytime soon.

BEST EFFORT Nick Eury’s hard-fought, 8-yard touchdown late in the game was easily the best effort play of the day, but also came to the delight of every teammate and coach on the Nittany Lions’ sideline. Following an afternoon in which each of Penn State’s four scholarship running backs found the end zone, that Eury, a walk-on, became the fifth, was an unmistakable point of pride for the program Saturday.

BEST KICK Transfer placekicker Jordan Stout blasted his first attempt as a Nittany Lion through the back of the end zone to open the 2019 season, then did it again three-and-a-half minutes later following Penn State’s first points of the year. It’s a sight Nittany Lion fans should get used to, and could be a game-changer for the program’s special teams fortunes in the months ahead. A few minutes later, Stout would again show off his impressive leg when he blasted a 53-yard field goal try through the uprights. Later in the second quarter, Stout nailed a photographer - a good five yards past the back of the end zone, on a kickoff.

BEST RETURN Acclimating quickly to the flat trajectory punts of Idaho’s Cade Coffey, Nittany Lion return man K.J. Hamler picked the ball clean off the bounce in the first quarter, then weaved his way upfield for a 25-yard return into the Vandals’ side of the field.

BEST DECISION James Franklin might have liked to get Sean Clifford more action for his first start at quarterback than just the first half of Saturday’s game, but in owning a 51-0 lead just seconds into the second half, benching the redshirt sophomore was the right call. Finding a balance between gaining valuable reps for new starters and getting everyone a taste of action in a blowout win can be tricky, but Franklin and his staff seemed to handle it well.

WORST DECISION Paul Petrino’s choice to go for fourth-and-1 at his 34-yard line could not have been more poorly conceived. Within the first 90 seconds of the game, the Vandals put themselves in trouble - not to mention ignoring the likely field-changing possibility for their outstanding punter - and Penn State made them pay. Stopping the fourth-down try, the Nittany Lions quickly put three points on the board to take a 3-0 lead. It was Penn State’s first converted 50-yard field goal since 2014.

MOST TELLING MOMENT Penn State’s defense lived in Idaho’s backfield all afternoon, which is likely a scene-setter the Nittany Lions would like to make a habit throughout the 2019 season. Whether it was Gross-Matos, Jayson Oweh or John Reid, the first quarter alone was a blitzkrieg showing off Penn State’s tantalizing versatility on defense.