What were the high and low moments from Penn State's 17-10 win against Pitt on Saturday?

PLAYER OF THE GAME In a game that proved to be a defensive struggle between both teams, picking an individual doesn’t quite do either side justice. Still, if we have to, Penn State linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown will share this nod, Parsons for being all over the field and finishing with 9 tackles, 2 TFL, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry, and Brown for making big stops all afternoon, including but not limited to tipping the Panthers’ final pass away in the end zone to seal the win.= PLAY OF THE GAME This one can’t be narrowed down to one specific play, but rather four plays for the Panthers once they reached Penn State’s 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Nittany Lion defense came up big in keeping the Panthers out of the end zone and, in fact, pushing them back a couple of yards. But with Pitt trailing 17-10 and likely seeing their last, best chance at the end zone, Pat Narduzzi’s decision to kick a field goal, which was missed, will be long-remembered. BEST PASS His Panthers came out on the losing side of the ledger, but quarterback Kenny Pickett put together one of his best games in his Pitt career. Completing 35 of 51 passes for 372 yards Saturday, none were better than his toss to Taysir Mack at the goal line in the third quarter.

Sean Clifford's afternoon didn't go as well as his previous two games Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

BEST RUN Penn State looked like it was conceding the possession to kick back to Pitt after getting backed up against its goal line. Handing it off to Brown on third-and-8 at the 3-yard line, the Nittany Lions likely didn’t expect the redshirt sophomore to break off a game upending 85-yard carry through traffic and up the Pitt sideline. Just three plays later, including an interception called back due to pass interference, the Nittany Lions were in the end zone when Devyn Ford walked in on second-and-goal at the 1-yard line. BEST CATCH Needing to make something happen, Pitt put together its best offensive performance on its fourth-quarter drive against the Nittany Lions. Facing second-and-19 at Penn State’s 30-yard line, Pickett delivered a perfect ball to Taysir Mack, who managed to beat Donovan Johnson along the sideline in one-on-one coverage. Mack’s acrobatic reception prefaced Penn State’s key goal-line stand. WORST DROP For Penn State’s receivers, the afternoon was a flashback of 2018 at times. None were any more egregious than the last, and at times Sean Clifford tried to force passes that were primed for big hits on the other end, but certainly, the Nittany Lions will want to produce a better effort hauling in the ball moving forward. BEST SACK Shaka Toney nearly got to Pickett on the first play of Pitt’s final drive, the Panthers looking to force overtime with a field-spanning drive late in the fourth quarter, but he finally did it two plays later. Swimming past Pitt’s left tackle, Toney joined Jan Johnson as Lions to bring Pickett down from behind. BEST HIT Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell found an unimpeded lane to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the Nittany Lions’ first possession of the game and made the most of it. With left tackle Rasheed Walker otherwise occupied, Campbell slipped past to unload on Clifford’s blindside, knocking the ball loose for a 13-yard sack and fumble. Tariq Castro-Fields’ second-down tackle on Taysir Mack was a brutal one. BEST EFFORT Jonathan Sutherland’s open-field tackle on Maurice Ffrench’s punt return late in the fourth quarter was simply a matter of sticking with the play. Grabbing Ffrench by the waist, the speedy Panther specialists couldn’t escape Sutherland’s grip, leaving the Panthers with the ball at their own 11. BEST KICK Jordan Stout ended an otherwise glum first half for the Nittany Lions with a remarkable 57-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 going into the locker room. The boot had plenty of room to spare, too, once again demonstrating how invaluable Stout’s presence has been to the Nittany Lions’ special teams this season. It’s a new Penn State record for longest field goal made by a Nittany Lion.

"They're going to try a long field goal."



Update: @PennStateFball's Jordan Stout is going to MAKE a school-record 57-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/EjkidLyyg6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 14, 2019