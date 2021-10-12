Highs and Lows: Nittany Lions start strong, challenged at season midpoint

Penn State's path to a 5-0 start to the 2021 season has been built on a mature approach, limited mistakes, and complementary football. It's undoing Saturday at Iowa, falling 23-20 to the then No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes, was marked by the opposite. Failing to win the turnover battle, the field position battle, or the explosive play battle, the Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the year. Maybe worse, they also suffered the losses of two critical veteran leaders on both offense and defense in quarterback Sean Clifford and nose tackle P.J. Mustipher to injuries in the first half, respectively. Where the program goes from here will be determined by its response during a much-needed bye weekend before returning to action next Saturday, Oct. 23, when the Nittany Lions host Illinois for homecoming at Beaver Stadium. Evaluating how the Nittany Lions got to this point, now ranked No. 8 in the Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the AP Top 25, and where they're headed next, here's a look back at the highs and lows of the first half of the 2021 season.

BEST PLAYER Recency bias is a little bit of a drug, but coming out of Penn State’s first 21 quarters of football for the 2021 season, followed by the last three, it’s hard to argue any Nittany Lion has been more important than quarterback Sean Clifford. Guiding Penn State to a 5-0 start and a No. 4 ranking before Saturday’s loss at No. 3 Iowa, Clifford completed 118 of 178 passes for 1,482 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. With a passer efficiency of 151.0, Clifford ranks 24th in the category among Power Five quarterbacks this season and, more important, marks a massive turnaround from his 2020 performance. Adding another 173 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Clifford’s biggest contribution has been his general avoidance of killer mistakes and facilitating Penn State’s playmakers to do what they do best. In his absence at Iowa, the Nittany Lions’ struggles offered a crystallized perspective on just how critical Clifford has been to the program’s successes this season.

Penn State fifth-year senior safety Jaquan Brisker nabbed a crucial interception to help close out Wisconsin in the Nittany Lions season-opener. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

BEST PLAY Penn State’s biggest and best plays of the 2021 season happened as a two-play sequence at the end of the Nittany Lions’ win at Wisconsin. Facing a third-and-goal from the 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter, Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz attempted to connect with receiver Jack Dunn for a must-make touchdown. Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. batted the ball away easily, though, setting up a fourth-and-goal to decide the game. On that play, Jaquan Brisker did the deciding. Leaping in front of Mertz’s flailing pass toward the end zone, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year senior safety snatched the ball for his second career interception at Penn State. Though the Nittany Lions would have to return possession to the Badgers for one more defensive stand, the gut-check performance kick-started the program’s confident start to the campaign. BEST PASS Clifford’s first attempt of the Nittany Lions’ week four game against FCS opponent not only went the distance, connecting for a 52-yard bomb to receiver Jahan Dotson for a touchdown, but it was also a spot-on, on-the-money strike. Meeting Dotson, who had easily blown past Wildcats corner Christian Benford, in stride, the pair found an easy route to the end zone and a 7-0 lead for the Nittany Lions with 12:59 left in the first quarter. BEST RUN Held in check all game, and consequently, a huge portion of the season in the time since, Penn State running back Noah Cain’s response to his team’s first deficit of the game at Wisconsin was pronounced. Pulling in Clifford’s handoff early in the fourth quarter, the scoreboard locked at 7-7, the junior running back burst right toward the sideline and upfield for a 34-yard gain to move his offense into Badger territory. The run was the first of a big fourth quarter for Cain, who got stronger down the stretch, finishing the game with 48 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to go along with five receptions for 27 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 16-10 win.

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson leads the team in receptions with 43 for 494 yards and six touchdowns through six games.

BEST CATCH On an otherwise pedestrian passing night for Clifford against Indiana, his first touchdown pass of the game to Dotson was the sharpest. Already leading the Hoosiers 7-0, the 8-yard strike in the back of the north end zone lifted the Nittany Lions on a nine-play, 96-yard possession to go ahead by two scores in the second quarter. Backed up due to an illegal touching call leveled against tight end Brenton Strange (setting off James Franklin in the process) on the previous play, the pair found pay dirt in the back of the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 14-0 advantage. WORST DROP With Clifford sidelined due to injury, Penn State’s comfortable early lead at Iowa became a precarious circumstance in which the margin of error shrunk to nil. So when Strange let a simple pitch-and-catch from Ta’Quan Roberson slip through his hands on the Nittany Lions’ first possession of the second half, the ramifications were costly beyond just that of a simple loss of possession. Coming on third down, with a first probable if the tight end had made the catch, the snafu served as an inhibitor to badly needed confidence for the inexperienced quarterback working in Clifford’s absence. Already up against an Iowa defense with few cracks to exploit, who knows if Penn State could have generated even a little more offense by establishing any momentum and confidence at all for Roberson? BEST SACK Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie has had a standout impact on the Nittany Lions in his first year in the program and, at Iowa, he picked an important moment to make his first sack on quarterback Spencer Petras. Staring down a backs-against-the-wall third-and-goal, the defensive end got to Spencer Petras’ blindside to force a 34-yard Iowa field goal try. One of three sacks on the afternoon in a gritty effort at Kinnick Stadium, Ebiketie’s day, including nine tackles of which 3.5 went for a loss, was an essential element to that success.

Arnold Ebiketie's 9.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks in the first six games lead the Nittany Lions.

BEST HIT Ebiketie gets the nod here, too. While he didn’t get a sack or the forced fumble he appeared to make in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium, his hit on Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was vicious nonetheless. Teeing off on the Badgers’ signal-caller on a third-and-short, AK earned a QB hurry and, more important, forced a punt from the hosts. BEST EFFORT In a season full of outstanding performances from Penn State’s defense, none were better than the unit’s refusal to allow a clearly outmatched, clearly frustrated Hoosiers’ outfit to notch any points, period. With Indiana threatening its first points of the night in the final minutes of the third quarter, Penn State’s defense and kick block unit clamped down completely. First holding the Hoosiers out of the end zone, the Nittany Lions forced a 30-yard field goal try that Ebiketie blocked easily to return possession to Penn State and keep its guests off the scoreboard. The result was Indiana’s first shut out as a program since the 2000 season. BEST KICK Jordan Stout, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top punters this year, could choose from more than a handful of options in this category both for the pure excellence of the effort as well as its impact on Penn State’s many field position wins. For our purposes, his first punt of the evening against Auburn was an absolute bomb, rocketing from Penn State’s 15 yards to where it was received at the Tigers’ 23 for a 58-yard net gain. BEST RETURN In an area that Penn State would probably acknowledge has been less than stellar to this point in the season, Dotson’s first punt return of the night against Auburn proved to be a critical one. With Tigers punter Oscar Chapman pinning the Nittany Lions deep, Dotson’s nifty return upfield moved his offense from the 13 out to the Penn State 29 with 9:11 left to play in the game. Avoiding getting pinned deep, the effort allowed Stout to swing field position again off the ensuing three-and-out, sending the Tigers back to their 25-yard line to face yet another long drive in the fourth quarter. The 16-yard return still stands as Dotson’s longest of the season. BEST DECISION Taking a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter after Jordan Stout had just missed a 23-yarder in the third at Wisconsin wasn’t necessarily bold, but it was the right call given the circumstances for Penn State head coach James Franklin and his Nittany Lions. Nailing the attempt, Stout brought the game back to even at 10-10 with 11:26 left to play in the fourth quarter and opened the door to Penn State’s upset win over the Badgers. WORST DECISION Though it wouldn’t ultimately dictate the outcome of Penn State’s win over Auburn in a negative way, topping the officiating debacle of the night will be hard to do the rest of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season. The officiating crew inexplicably forced Penn State into a fourth-and-11 punting situation early in the second quarter. The problem? The Nittany Lions were actually on third down coming off a lost down-and-distance situation for a called intentional grounding that was already debatable, at best. The error was called out by Penn State on the field, reviewed by the crew in the press box, and still wasn’t rectified on a night when the SEC crew struggled repeatedly, ultimately leading to a clarification of the blatant error in a statement made by the conference.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was injured in the first half at Iowa Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)