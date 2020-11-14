Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer details the decisive players, plays, and sequences that helped decide Penn State's fourth-consecutive loss to open the 2020 season, this time in a 30-23 decision at Nebraska. The details, below:

PLAYER OF THE GAME Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey fared better in the first half than the second, but his 13 completions on 21 attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown were enough to guide the Cornhuskers to their first win of the season. PLAY OF THE GAME Two red zone stands for Nebraska's defense were what prevented the Nittany Lions from tying a game it fought hard to get back into. In particular, a sequence of a third-and-goal sack by Luke Reimer and a fourth-and-goal hurry from Ben Stille helped cement the win for the Cornhuskers. BEST PASS Needing to deliver on a critical fourth-quarter fourth down, Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis extended the play by rolling out of the pocket, eventually locating KeAndre Lambert-Smith along the sideline for a crisp, on-the-run first-down completion. BEST RUN Keyvone Lee didn't need much help, but when given a hole by Penn State's offensive line midway through the third quarter, the true freshman running back made the most of it. Bursting past Nebraska's arm-tackle attempt in the backfield, Lee sped ahead for 31 yards and a touchdown to reduce Penn State's deficit to 27-13.

Penn State struggled to reach the end zone despite repeated opportunities Saturday at Nebraska, settling for three field goals along the way.

BEST CATCH Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith managed to secure a crucial interception in the fourth quarter on a floating McCaffrey pass, remarkably finishing it off as it was strongly contested in his hands. The takeaway was only Penn State’s third of the season and it couldn’t have come at a more important moment for the Nittany Lions. Parker Washington’s sideline reception in the game’s final minute also deserves a nod here. WORST DROP Lambert-Smith had an easy pitch and catch with Levis on a fourth-quarter slant that was flat-out dropped. BEST SACK Needing to build on the momentum of Lee’s touchdown in the third quarter, linebacker Ellis Brooks came up big on Nebraska’s subsequent third-and-5. The sack sent McCaffery to the turf and returned possession to the Nittany Lions in excellent field position thanks to Jahan Dotson’s 21-yard return to the Penn State 48.

BEST EFFORT McCaffery’s left-handed shove on third-and-9 in the final minute of the first half was remarkable. Willing to take a brutal shot from Fred Hansard as he let the ball go with his off-hand, McCaffery completed the pass to Marvin Scott for a first down, setting up an easier field goal attempt in the process. BEST KICK Nebraska kicker Connor Culp was rescued by an inability to get off his first 25-yard attempt in the fourth quarter before the expiration of the play clock. Missing the first try to the left, the delay of game penalty inadvertently created the second chance that Culp capitalized on. The 30-yard connection gave the Cornhuskers a 30-16 lead with 10:34 remaining. BEST RETURN Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt helped set up the Cornhuskers’ final points of the first half with his 25-yard punt return late in the second quarter. Taking advantage of a block, Taylor-Britt simply plunged ahead upfield to set his team up with starting field position at Penn State’s 42-yard line. KEY STAT We'll let this one speak for itself.

Penn State had 25 plays that weren't field goal attempts in Nebraska's red zone Saturday. It scored one touchdown among those plays. — Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 14, 2020