Highs and Lows: Illinois

Penn State football dropped its second game in as many tries when 24-point underdog Illinois came to Beaver Stadium, on Homecoming, and stunned the Nittany Lions in nine overtimes, 20-18.

Recapping the few highs and many lows for the No. 7-ranked Nittany Lions against the Illini:

PLAYER OF THE GAME Illinois running back Chase Brown wasn’t able to finish the game, knocked out in overtime with an unspecified injury, but his performance is what put the Illini in a position to win at Beaver Stadium in the first place. His 33 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown were easily the highlights of the game on either sideline. PLAY OF THE GAME Illinois receiver Casey Washington was open the whole time. Streaking across the back of the south end zone in the ninth overtime period, the game extending to more than four hours by that point, with Illini onto its backup quarterback with starter Artur Sitkowski hurt, transfer QB Brandon Peters delivered the strike that sent the Illini to the win in front of a stunned Beaver Stadium crowd. BEST PASS The completion went for just four yards, but in picking up a crucial sideline first down to Parker Washington late in the fourth quarter, Clifford extended Penn State’s possession to juice critical time off the clock and ultimately play for overtime. Otherwise, his 19 of 34 passing day for 165 yards and a touchdown were mostly unremarkable, a 42-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown on a blown man coverage to KeAndre Lambert-Smith serving as his only score.

BEST RUN Picking one of Chase Brown’s carries would betray the whole point of his performance on Saturday afternoon. A battering ram that just kept coming, and coming again, the Illini running back gutted the Nittany Lions’ defense to the tune of 223 yards and a touchdown with a 6.8 yards per carry average for the game. BEST CATCH Against a driving Illini offense in the game’s very first possession, Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs had a quick fix to upend his opponent’s progress. Stepping in front of an Artur Sitkowski pass into the flat, the Nittany Lions’ sophomore made a highlight diving interception to take the ball at the 34-yard line. WORST DROP Penn State spent the offseason acknowledging how interceptions change games, seasons, and lives, but the afternoon was a story of missed opportunities in that regard. First, Ellis Brooks couldn’t have been gifted an easier opportunity for an interception late in the first half. With Sitkowski on the move, the Illini quarterback simply threw a pass straight into Brooks’ hands. Unable to complete the interception though, the result was a forced fourth down and punt for the Illini. In another costly instance, safety Jaquan Brisker was unable to make what would have been a game-winning interception on a double-reverse pass to Sitkowski in overtime. BEST SACK Sitkowski never had a chance. Facing a second-and-8 early in the second quarter, the Illini quarterback saw Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith headed straight for his grill with no avenue for escape. Instead, the Nittany Lion defender whacked Sitkowski, popped the ball loose, and led to D’Von Ellies’ fumble recovery to return possession to Penn State.

BEST HIT Brisker made a bunch of hits Saturday that could probably warrant mention in this space, but none were more impactful than when he met Illini running back Chase Brown in the backfield midway through the first quarter. Popping the ball loose (only to have the play ruled dead on forward progress), Brisker brought the wood. BEST EFFORT Redacted, in totality. BEST KICK Having just surrendered a 15-play touchdown drive to the Illini taking up more than eight minutes, Jordan Stout’s 55-yard bomb of a punt was a necessary field position swing for the Nittany Lions before the end of the first half. Bouncing once at the 5-yard line, Penn State’s coverage team quickly downed it to pin Illinois deep. BEST DECISION Talk about gutsy. James Franklin’s choice to go for fourth-and-a-foot in overtime, understanding an Illinois field goal would win if a conversion didn’t happen, took some serious chutzpah. That the Nittany Lions went to redshirt freshman Tyler Warren to do it, splitting Clifford out wide, made the call that much more daring. WORST DECISION Pinning Illinois deep midway through the first quarter, a first-down carry for Chase Brown, somehow, came up golden for the Illini instead of the Nittany Lions. Met in the backfield by safety Jaquan Brisker, the ball popped loose to the Beaver Stadium turf and was recovered in the end zone for the Nittany Lions. The problem? The line judge had ruled the play dead on forward progress at the 9-yard line despite Brown still moving. MOST TELLING MOMENT There were many of them signaling a vulnerable Penn State program on the afternoon, but none were more telling than the clear injury still bothering Sean Clifford and inhibiting his performance. Sacked again on a third-and-long midway through the fourth quarter, Clifford’s pained return to his feet told the story of a quarterback in trouble. The Nittany Lions struggling in every respect, the slow-to-rise sequence with 8:36 left in the game offered a concerning glimpse into what the rest of the 2021 season might look like for Penn State if he’s unable to return to full health.