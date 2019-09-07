PLAYER OF THE GAME Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was an absolute horse for the Nittany Lions Saturday night. On an evening in which his offense struggled to find any type of groove in the first half, Freiermuth came up big repeatedly throughout the second half as Penn State turned a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 45-13 win. Freiermuth finished with eight receptions for 100 yards and two scores.

PLAY OF THE GAME Penn State’s defense finished the first half on a down note, allowing Buffalo to move the ball 96 yards to score a touchdown and take a lead into the break, but John Reid upended that trajectory in the second half. Stepping in front of Matt Myers’ pass to Antonio Nunn at the 13:05 mark in the third quarter, the Nittany Lion fifth-year senior corner made the pick and returned it 37 yards for the score. The touchdown gave Penn State a 14-10 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.



BEST PASS The ball was slightly under-thrown, but that seemed of little significance to Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson. Feeding off the energy of a Buffalo fumble and turnover in the early minutes of the game, the Nittany Lions connected for their first touchdown when quarterback Sean Clifford hit Dotson 28 yards downfield and into the end zone to open the scoring;

BEST RUN Sean Clifford’s huge carry along the Penn State sideline, good for 58 yards in the third quarter, should earn the nod here. Coming off an important defensive stand to just give up a field goal, Clifford’s carry was followed just one play later by a 2-yard Noah Cain touchdown carry to jump ahead 28-13. Clifford nearly outran half the Bulls’ defense, and were it not for a swiping tackle attempt by Buffalo’s Aapri Washington, the quarterback would have gotten into the end zone.

BEST CATCH Pat Freiermuth had to snag Clifford’s dump-off with just his right hand on a key fourth-and-2 late in the third quarter, and it proved to be a big one. Following his blocks, Freiermuth burst 30 yards upfield and into the end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 35-13 lead to take into the fourth quarter.

WORST DROP Finding himself wide open on third-and-4 right in front of the Nittany Lion sideline, K.J. Hamler couldn’t corral Clifford’s on-target pass, letting it slip through his hands and fall harmlessly to the turf. The dropped pass stunted Penn State’s progress on the possession, forcing a Blake Gillikin punt and returning the ball to the Bulls’ offense to close out the first half.

BEST SACK It took until the fourth quarter, but Yetur Gross-Matos and Ellis Brooks finally brought down Buffalo’s quarterback for a 9-yard loss. The sack pushed the Bulls back and disrupted an offensive drive that had been moving.

BEST HIT Cam Brown’s big third-down hit on Buffalo running back Kevin Marks popped loose a fumble and, subsequently, the first turnover of the game for the Nittany Lions. It proved to be a consequential one, as Clifford connected with Dotson just two plays later for a 28-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring.

BEST EFFORT Penn State’s Journey Brown put on an all-out rush on Buffalo punter Evan Finegan late in the third quarter and was able to catch a piece of the football, leading to a punt of just 33 yards. Unfortunately for the Bulls and their punter, Brown’s effort was catastrophic to Finegan as he was hurt badly on the play, forcing him to leave the field in a cart.

BEST KICK Jake Pinegar had just one field goal opportunity on the evening and he made the most of it, connecting on a 32-yard try to open the fourth quarter. The field goal gave the Nittany Lions a comfortable 38-13 lead with 13:58 remaining.

BEST DECISION Ricky Rahne’s choice to go for the end zone immediately after a crucial pick-six, then three-and-out, then K.J. Hamler punt return, and a personal foul penalty that helped move the Nittany Lions into the fringe red zone, proved to be a good one. Sean Clifford hung tight in the pocket, waited for tight end Pat Freiermuth to clear his coverage, and the pair connected for an easy touchdown to take a 21-10 lead.

MOST TELLING MOMENT Jogging into the locker room at the half trailing the Bulls, 10-7, the Nittany Lions were showered with boos from fans at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. An uninspiring offensive performance was complemented by a defense carved up by a 96-yard touchdown drive, capped by Julien Bourassa’s touchdown catch, and the result was a very disappointed home crowd.