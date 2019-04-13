PLAYER OF THE GAME Early enrollee running back Noah Cain capped his productive afternoon with a 10-yard touchdown reception in the flat, breaking multiple tackles to push his way into the end zone. The score gave Cain his second of the day and announced his arrival as a productive contributor to Penn State’s running back room.

PLAY OF THE GAME Dan Chisena’s 59-yard touchdown reception came with its own special ending beyond that of crossing the goal line. Almost immediately after the catch-and-run, head coach James Franklin took a microphone on the field and announced Chisena would be on scholarship for the 2019 season in front of all of Beaver Stadium.

BEST PASS Chisena’s touchdown reception was a special moment in and of itself, but it also occurred thanks in large part to a perfectly placed pass from quarterback Will Levis.

BEST RUN Neither side produced anything in the way of long runs, but Cain proved to be the most effective of either side Saturday afternoon. His second-and-goal touchdown carry at the 3-yard line, particularly after getting stuffed on first down, was especially impressive.

BEST CATCH Nick Bowers put a pair of early receptions on the board, the first good for 19 yards and the second for 35 yards, each in traffic, each moving the first team offense down the field for its first score of the afternoon in the first half.

WORST DROP The first series for Penn State’s first-team offense got off to an ominous start when tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver K.J. Hamler both botched receptions, forcing a quick three-and-out.

BEST SACK Fred Hansard spent much of the 2018 season on the sidelines, hurt during the Michigan State game in October. Even so, he managed to return to the field for this spring’s Blue-White Game, and came away with a first-half sack on Michael Johnson Jr. Jayson Oweh’s breezy push past Anthony Whigan in the third quarter gets a nod here, too. True freshman Adisa Isaac, as well.

BEST HIT Ellis Brooks put a nice tag on tight end Brenton Strange on a short third quarter reception in front of the White sideline. The reception was good for a 9-yard pickup, but Strange will still be feeling it on Sunday.

BEST EFFORT Journey Brown appeared to be stuffed in the backfield on a third quarter carry, but he broke three tackles and wound up earning himself an 8-yard carry, demonstrating not only elusiveness, but toughness as well, all in the same run.

BEST DECISION Brent Pry’s choice to go for a fourth-and-2 at the 23 yard line proved to be the right move at the end of the first half. Quarterback Sean Clifford picked up the first down, setting up Jake Pinegar’s 35-yard try as time expired on the half.



BEST KICK Pinegar capped the first half with a chip shot field goal for the Blue side, knocking home the 35-yard try with ease. The made attempt gave the Blue a 10-7 lead going into the half.

MOST TELLING MOMENT Dan Chisena’s scholarship-earning 59-yard touchdown reception was easily the biggest play of the afternoon, but also the moment fans will remember as the preferred walk-on earned a full scholarship for his final season with the Nittany Lions along the way.