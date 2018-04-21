BEST PASS McSorley connected with K.J. Hamler deep down the sideline for what appeared to be a long gain in the second quarter, but the big play wouldn’t last. Though Hamler brook free behind the defense, safety Lamont Wade caught him from behind to pry the ball free and force a turnover.

PLAY OF THE GAME Clifford's 29-yard fade to Hippenhammer was a perfect throw and catch, good for a touchdown, late in the fourth quarter. The strike gave the Blue squad a 21-10 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME Two touchdowns is enough to warrant a player of the game nod for redshirt freshman wideout Mac Hippenhammer. First hauling in a wide-open TD pass from Trace McSorley in the first quarter, Hippenhammer built on his stat line with a beautiful 29-yard fade route for another TD from Sean Clifford late in the game.

BEST RUN K.J. Hamler didn’t quite get into the end zone, but his second quarter end-around offered a glimpse of the shifty speed the redshirt freshman receiver brings to the table.



BEST CATCH Though Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers’ halftime punt return could get a nod here, we’re giving it to Cam Sullivan-Brown’s nice leaping reception over the middle on the very first possession of the afternoon. The play went for 24 yards and picked up a first down.

WORST DROP That Zech McPhearson was even in the play was, in and of itself, somewhat remarkable. Trailing Brandon Polk early in the game, McPhearson made an outstanding play to make up ground quickly on Polk, but the interception opportunity fell flat when it slipped through his hands and to the turf.

BEST SACK Micah Parsons led both sides in tackles on Saturday, and his 1-yard sack of quarterback Michael Shuster in the third quarter was one of the highlights.

BEST HIT Journey Brown finally got loose up the sideline in the third quarter, but linebacker Ellis Brooks made his hit count. Laying into Brown, Brooks picked up his third solo tackle of the afternoon.

BEST KICK Carson Landis nailed his first field goal attempt of the afternoon, knocking through a 34-yarder late in the third quarter.

BEST DECISION Bringing Keegan Michael-Key back for another round impersonating head coach James Franklin proved to be one of many nice touches for those in attendance on the beautiful spring afternoon at Beaver Stadium.