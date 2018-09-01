Highs and Lows: Appalachian State
PLAYER OF THE GAME:
Trace McSorley wouldn’t let Penn State fall into the trap. A disastrous Week 1 loss loomed as McSorley took the ball, trailing Appalachian State by a touchdown with 1:39 left. Seven plays and 57 seconds later, the score was tied, after McSorley found KJ Hamler in the end zone with a beautifully placed touchdown pass. McSorley finished with 230 yards passing and 53 yards on the ground, scoring three teams to help the Nittany Lions avoid the upset.
PLAY OF THE GAME:
Amani Oruwariye and the Penn State secondary was unable to come up with the stop the Nittany Lions needed all fourth quarter. Fortunately for Oruwariye, overtime lends itself to redemption. The senior corner out-jumped his Mountaineer counterpart in the corner of the Penn State end zone, coming away with a game-ending interception and allowing the Nittany Lions to escape from the jaws of an upset.
BEST PASS:
It took more than three quarters for Penn State to get redshirt freshman wideout Hamler involved in his first start, but the first connection between Hamler and McSorley was a thing of beauty. McSorley fit a sky-high heave perfectly into the hands of Hamler, who had beaten his defender. The pass picked up 46 yards and set up a Miles Sanders touchdown run. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas’ wheel-route connection with Malik Williams to cut the Penn State lead to 31-24 in the fourth quarter is also worthy of a mention.
BEST RUN:
Penn State’s offense had gone without the explosiveness that was its foundation for the last two seasons for much of the game. Late in the third quarter, an unexpected source finally provided the exclamation point the Nittany Lions had been seeking. Freshman running back Ricky Slade took a hand-off from Trace McSorley up the middle into open space, scampering 27 yards into the end zone to put the Nittany Lions up 24-10 and provide some breathing room for the blue and white.
BEST CATCH:
Juwan Johnson didn’t have the cleanest afternoon, but the 6-foot-4 wideout did show off the athleticism that has been exciting fans and coaching staff alike since his arrival on campus. With two defenders bearing down on the football at the start of the third quarter, Johnson leapt in the air to snag a pass from McSorley at its highest point to pick up a 17-yard gain.
WORST DROP:
The normally sure-handed Johnson found himself unable to haul in a pair of crucial passes in the first half. With plenty of space as he broke toward the sideline in the first quarter, McSorley hit Johnson right in the hands, but the wideout let what would have been a key third-down conversion slip through his fingers, and Penn State was forced to punt for the first time on the young season. Later on in the second quarter, on fourth-and-3, Johnson again failed to bring in a relatively routine pass from McSorley, and Penn State turned the ball over in Appalachian State territory.
BEST SACK:
Penn State was playing back on its heels a bit late in the first quarter after Appalachian State scored 10 consecutive points to grab the lead. The Nittany Lions needed a defensive stop to stabilize the playing field, and Cam Brown provided it. Brown blew through the Mountaineer offensive line to wrap up Thomas on fourth down, forcing a punt.
BEST HIT:
Lamont Wade collected a full head of steam rushing in from his safety position to deliver a crushing hit on Thomas, stopping him short of the sticks on third down. The aftermath of Wade’s hit was unfortunate, however, as Thomas was forced to leave the game briefly after remaining down on the field for several minutes.
BEST EFFORT:
Penn State’s offense was still sputtering with less than three minutes to go in the first half and the Nittany Lions down three points. But a show of willpower on the part of Mark Allen allowed Penn State to go into the locker room at halftime with some positive feelings. On third-and-2, Allen was stood up well short of the first down marker, but the undersized running back continued to churn his legs, picking up just enough yardage to continue the drive. Penn State went on to kick a field goal and tie the game before the half.
BEST KICK:
With Penn State’s offense rolling late in the game and Appalachian State still down a score, the Mountaineers took a risk midway through the fourth quarter, dialing up an onside kick. The Nittany Lions seemed caught off guard, and the play worked to perfection. The Mountaineer offense took full advantage, driving right down the field to tie the game.
STRANGEST PLAY:
Rafael Checa caught everyone in the stadium -- possibly even himself -- off guard when he drilled a squib kick attempt off a member of the Appalachian State coverage team. Micah Parsons pounced on the football, giving the Nittany Lions possession at the end of the first half. There wasn’t enough time on the clock for Penn State to take advantage, however, and the hijinks left no impact on the game’s outcome.
BEST RETURN:
Any momentum Penn State generated with a touchdown drive on its first possession of the season was quickly erased on the ensuing kickoff. Checa’s first kick of his career was taken 100 yards to the end zone by Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans, who was never touched as he quickly tied the score at 7-7.
WORST DECISION:
The opening drive of Penn State’s season stalled after just three plays after Appalachian State snuffed out two Nittany Lion rushes. It was exactly the kind of start the Mountaineers needed to gain some early confidence and take the Beaver Stadium crowd out of the game a bit. But an ill-advised personal foul penalty gave the Penn State offense 15 yards and a new life, which it used to march down the field and score on the game’s first possession.
MOST TELLING MOMENT:
The game seemed to be all but wrapped up in the early fourth quarter when Miles Sanders found the end zone to put the Nittany Lions up two scores, but Appalachian State didn’t fold. The Mountaineers responded quickly to show they had no intention of going away, ultimately rattling off 21 straight points to put a scare into the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions before ultimately falling in overtime.