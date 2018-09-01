PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Trace McSorley wouldn’t let Penn State fall into the trap. A disastrous Week 1 loss loomed as McSorley took the ball, trailing Appalachian State by a touchdown with 1:39 left. Seven plays and 57 seconds later, the score was tied, after McSorley found KJ Hamler in the end zone with a beautifully placed touchdown pass. McSorley finished with 230 yards passing and 53 yards on the ground, scoring three teams to help the Nittany Lions avoid the upset.

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Amani Oruwariye and the Penn State secondary was unable to come up with the stop the Nittany Lions needed all fourth quarter. Fortunately for Oruwariye, overtime lends itself to redemption. The senior corner out-jumped his Mountaineer counterpart in the corner of the Penn State end zone, coming away with a game-ending interception and allowing the Nittany Lions to escape from the jaws of an upset.

BEST PASS:

It took more than three quarters for Penn State to get redshirt freshman wideout Hamler involved in his first start, but the first connection between Hamler and McSorley was a thing of beauty. McSorley fit a sky-high heave perfectly into the hands of Hamler, who had beaten his defender. The pass picked up 46 yards and set up a Miles Sanders touchdown run. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas’ wheel-route connection with Malik Williams to cut the Penn State lead to 31-24 in the fourth quarter is also worthy of a mention.

BEST RUN:

Penn State’s offense had gone without the explosiveness that was its foundation for the last two seasons for much of the game. Late in the third quarter, an unexpected source finally provided the exclamation point the Nittany Lions had been seeking. Freshman running back Ricky Slade took a hand-off from Trace McSorley up the middle into open space, scampering 27 yards into the end zone to put the Nittany Lions up 24-10 and provide some breathing room for the blue and white.

BEST CATCH:

Juwan Johnson didn’t have the cleanest afternoon, but the 6-foot-4 wideout did show off the athleticism that has been exciting fans and coaching staff alike since his arrival on campus. With two defenders bearing down on the football at the start of the third quarter, Johnson leapt in the air to snag a pass from McSorley at its highest point to pick up a 17-yard gain.

WORST DROP:

The normally sure-handed Johnson found himself unable to haul in a pair of crucial passes in the first half. With plenty of space as he broke toward the sideline in the first quarter, McSorley hit Johnson right in the hands, but the wideout let what would have been a key third-down conversion slip through his fingers, and Penn State was forced to punt for the first time on the young season. Later on in the second quarter, on fourth-and-3, Johnson again failed to bring in a relatively routine pass from McSorley, and Penn State turned the ball over in Appalachian State territory.



