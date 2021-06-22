Talented Class of 2023 quarterback prospect Cam Edge was among the participants at Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp III over the weekend.

Edge, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound Delaware native, said he enjoyed the opportunity to build on his relationship with Penn State's coaching staff.

"For the coaches, it was their first time getting to see me throw and everything," Edge said. "So that was really good. Talking to Coach [Ja'Juan] Seider, Coach [Ty] Howle, Coach [James] Franklin, he loved me up a lot too. That was a big deal for me."