Highlighting versatility, tight ends ready to fulfill Yurcich's vision
In just four games last season before getting hurt, Pat Freiermuth collected 23 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown.
Tellingly, the effort was good to finish third among all Penn State pass-catchers through the 2020 campaign, checking in only behind Jahan Dotson’s 52 catches for 884 yards and eight scores, and Parker Washington’s 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.
With a new offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions welcomed to the program this offseason, though, the question remains as to Mike Yurcich’s perspective on how the position can and will be utilized this year. Coming from a Texas program that saw Cade Brewer finish fifth on the Longhorns in receptions last season with 15 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, can Penn State expect to maintain the position’s critical importance to the offense?
Understanding the potential within the room, welcoming back experienced contributors in Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, plus the expected addition of Tyler Warren after a redshirt season, Yurcich’s view is a lofty one.
“I think tight end is the most unique position on the football field because they have to do everything,” Yurcich told BWI. “They have to block, they have to line up as receivers sometimes, they have to know the routes, they have to know pass protections, they have to know run blocking, they have to know every scheme. They even have to know conversions on routes. So tight end, to me, is a very, very unique position and one that can be utilized very well.”
Having seen the payoff of Penn State’s recent string of highly successful performers at the position, sending three to the NFL Draft in James Franklin’s tenure alone in Jesse James (2015 5th round), Mike Gesicki (2018 2nd round), and Freiermuth (2021 2nd round), the Nittany Lions in the room are eager to demonstrate their worthiness toward joining that club.
Finishing fourth on the team in receptions last season with 17 (on just 20 targets, with no drops), Strange said he views the role of Penn State’s tight ends in much the same light as Yurcich.
And, grading out at 72.0 by PFF College for his pass blocking, the highest among the Nittany Lion tight ends or running backs, Strange very much intends to fulfill that do-it-all role in the season ahead.
“That's something that, ever since Tyler Bowen has been here, and I think Ty (Howle) has also carried it through, is that we're always reliable. We're always going to be there,” Strange said. “It's about just being reliable. If somebody else on offense doesn't know anything, know the play, or know what their route is, we're gonna help them out and we're gonna make sure they know it. We like to be leaders.”
Expecting the group to be able to navigate those varied responsibilities, with the earned confidence of experience behind those expectations, Yurcich laid out a vision for how he’ll utilize its collective talents this season.
“What things factor into how do you utilize them are matchups. How does the defense match up against your personnel changes? How do they match up in man-to-man coverage? If they're in zones, how do they line up in certain formations to where you can get an advantage in the run game?” Yurcich said. “Those are very important things to ask, and as you game plan, you try to figure out and try to gain an advantage through there. So the better your tight end and the more unique they are in their skill sets, that those give you the different opportunities to take advantage of those as long as those parallel one another.”
