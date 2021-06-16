Highlighting versatility, tight ends ready to fulfill Yurcich's vision

In just four games last season before getting hurt, Pat Freiermuth collected 23 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown. Tellingly, the effort was good to finish third among all Penn State pass-catchers through the 2020 campaign, checking in only behind Jahan Dotson’s 52 catches for 884 yards and eight scores, and Parker Washington’s 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. With a new offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions welcomed to the program this offseason, though, the question remains as to Mike Yurcich’s perspective on how the position can and will be utilized this year. Coming from a Texas program that saw Cade Brewer finish fifth on the Longhorns in receptions last season with 15 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, can Penn State expect to maintain the position’s critical importance to the offense? Understanding the potential within the room, welcoming back experienced contributors in Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, plus the expected addition of Tyler Warren after a redshirt season, Yurcich’s view is a lofty one.

“I think tight end is the most unique position on the football field because they have to do everything,” Yurcich told BWI. “They have to block, they have to line up as receivers sometimes, they have to know the routes, they have to know pass protections, they have to know run blocking, they have to know every scheme. They even have to know conversions on routes. So tight end, to me, is a very, very unique position and one that can be utilized very well.” Having seen the payoff of Penn State’s recent string of highly successful performers at the position, sending three to the NFL Draft in James Franklin’s tenure alone in Jesse James (2015 5th round), Mike Gesicki (2018 2nd round), and Freiermuth (2021 2nd round), the Nittany Lions in the room are eager to demonstrate their worthiness toward joining that club. Finishing fourth on the team in receptions last season with 17 (on just 20 targets, with no drops), Strange said he views the role of Penn State’s tight ends in much the same light as Yurcich.

Brenton Strange returns as Penn State's leading receiving tight end for the 2021 season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)