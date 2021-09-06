High School Recap: Tyler Johnson totals 400+ yards in week two

High school football is back in Pennsylvania and across the country. With 24 players currently committed in Penn State's Class of 2022, as well as 2023 offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, there's plenty for Nittany Lions fans to watch each weekend. Throughout the season, we plan to recap the top performances of the past weekend, while also linking updated highlight films of Penn State's committed players.

QB Drew Allar had his best game of the season Friday night in a 35-0 win over Wadsworth.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 3-0 Game Results: 35-0 win over Wadsworth (1-2) Recap: Allar had his best game of the season so far, completing 32 of 43 attempts for 391 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 10 times fo 73 yards. In three games, Allar now has 797 yards passing and eight touchdowns. Medina will play Stow-Munroe Falls (3-0) on the road this upcoming Friday, Sept. 10.

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 2-0 Game Result: 21-3 win over Cumberland Valley (0-2) Recap: Pribula and Central York defeated Cumberland Valley, who's led by former Central York head coach Josh Oswalt. Pribula completed 8 of 14 passes for two touchdowns, although he also threw two interceptions. He rushed the ball 12 times for 101 yards. Central York will host to Hempfield (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 10.

Running Back Nick Singleton

Season Record: 2-0 Game Result: 42-14 win over Wilson (1-1) Recap: Singleton rushed the ball 14 times for 137 yards in a big win over Wilson Friday. He also had an interception on defense. For the season, Singleton now has 418 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Governor Mifflin will travel to Cocalico (1-1) to face former Penn State target Ryan Brubaker on Friday, Sept. 10.

Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 41-38 loss to Dallastown (1-1) Recap: Ivey had his first big game of the season, totaling nine receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown in a shootout against Dallastown. For the season, he has 12 receptions for 235 yards. Ivey has one receiving touchdown and one kick return score. Manheim Twp. will now face Central Dauphin (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 48-12 win over Dan River (0-2) Recap: Johnson did a little bit of everything Friday night. After taking the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, he also had a 38-yard rushing touchdown and a 100-yard interception return for a score. He totaled 406 total yards overall. Magna Vista will travel to Gretna (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 10

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 34-31 loss to Hilliard Darby Recap: After last week's game was cancelled, Saunders had his first big performance of the season. He contributed in a few ways, rushing the ball seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown, while also adding seven receptions for 93 yards. He even completed four of five passing attempts for 32 yards and a score. Westerville South will now face Dublin Scioto (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 10.

Linebacker Abdul Carter

Season Record: 2-0 Game Result: 10-7 win over Malvern Prep (0-1) Recap: After missing La Salle's season opener, Carter made his first start of the season and totaled eight tackles. La Salle will now face Imhotep Charter (2-0) at home on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Additional News & Notes